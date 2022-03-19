Six Nations: France beat England to sweep to Grand Slam

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Stade de France

Guinness Six Nations: France v England
France (18) 25
Tries: Fickou, Cros, Dupont Con: Jaminet 2 Pens: Jaminet 2
England (6) 13
Tries: Steward Con: Smith Pen: Smith 2

France strutted to a first Grand Slam in 12 years as they ran in three tries to comfortably see off England in front of a jubilant Stade de France.

Tries from Gael Fickou and Francois Cros gave the hosts a healthy half-time lead and left England playing catch-up in the Six Nations finale.

England's Freddie Steward, deployed on the wing, stepped and swooped to score after Joe Marchant's break after the interval.

But it was a rare moment of danger from England, who were kept at arm's length.

France captain Antoine Dupont darted under the sticks soon and the hosts played out the final 10 minutes in comfort as their fans started the party.

La Marseillaise reverberated round the stands and tricolores fluttered from every seat as the final scrum was set with the clock in the red.

Gregory Alldritt's kick to the stands moments later was the signal for his team to drop to their knees and savour a clean sweep that has been brewing for the last couple of campaigns.

England finish third in the Six Nations, but this contest revealed the chasm that separates them from the champions.

France were superior in every area. Stronger up front, more accurate in the backs, tighter in defence, more clinical in attack.

For England, defeat is a sobering reality check. There are still 18 months until the start of the Rugby World Cup, but to close the gap on France in that timeframe requires swift, steep improvement.

There was little sign of it at the Stade de France. A campaign that started with Eddie Jones' side stifled by Scotland, ended with them overwhelmed in Paris, and there have been precious few positives in between.

France finished top of the 2022 Six Nations with Ireland second, England third, Scotland fourth, Wales fifth and Italy sixth

France shoot for the stars at the Stade

Marcus Smith
Marcus Smith's first Six Nations ends with a losing record

England had creaked long before the opening score. Fickou knocked on as an intricate pre-planned move prised open a hole for him before Jonathan Danty's offload went to ground on a dangerous broken-field counter.

The visitors' luck could not hold. France duly got a grip of the ball and the match. Gabin Villiere's dart down the left dragged England's defence out of shape and Romain Ntamack's looping mispass found an unguarded Fickou, who dived over on the opposite wing.

England's kick-heavy tactics worked on occasion. Twice in the first half, Freddie Steward chased Marcus Smith's hoofs and managed to win the aerial battle.

But on both occasions, France were quicker into the breakdown to turn over possession and stem the momentum. The rest of the bombardment was eagerly gobbled up by full-back Melvyn Jaminet and his two wings.

France's threat was never far from the surface, but England dredged in vain for a way through the defence.

The visitors rarely looked like stringing together a series of profitable phases to build pressure and only clung within range thanks to a pair of Marcus Smith penalties as half-time loomed.

Cros ensured the difference between the sides was better represented on the scoreboard by the break though as he stretched over to make it 18-6 after a sky-hooked one-hand pass from Fickou had sent Villiere scampering clear.

England's toil suddenly, unexpectedly bore fruit early in the second half. Joe Marchant barrelled through a hole, Smith and Henry Slade combined to get the ball wide and Steward stepped inside the covering Ntamack to score.

Smith converted from the touchline. The lead was trimmed to five points.

It could have been where the Stade de France got twitchy. It could have been there the pressure of ending a Grand Slam drought bore down on the players. This generation is different though. Just as when Ireland threatened a comeback in round two, they found another gear.

Number eight Alldritt picked and went round the fringe and slipped the ball inside to Dupont, with whom he has played on and off since the pair were boys at the small-town southern club of Auch.

World Player of the Year Dupont did the rest, shrugging off two tacklers on his way in.

They are both stars on the biggest stage now. Few would bet against them or their team for the biggest prize either when France hosts the Rugby World Cup next year.

Player of the match - Gael Fickou

Gael Fickou
Fickou oozed class on both sides of the ball, orchestrating France's defence, scoring one try and helping create another

'Two wins not acceptable for England'

Former England wing Ugo Monye on Radio 5 Live: "Third place is a fair reflection of where England are. Will the fans be frustrated? Absolutely.

"This England team have been in a cycle of boom or bust. Last year was a clear bust but to back it up with the same number of wins, for the level of players we have, for the player pool we have, the financial backing we have and the coach we have, it's just not good enough.

"It's simply not acceptable.

"France are streets ahead of every other team in this competition. They have a brilliant style. They have flair with work rate and physicality, but they're also devoid of those big moments that have cost them down the years."

Line-ups

France: Jaminet; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.Replacements: Ramos for Jaminet (76), Lucu for Dupont (76), Gros for Baille (49), Mauvaka for Marchand (49),Haouas for Atonio (54), Flament for Woki (71), Taofifenua for Willemse (49), Cretin for Cros (71).England: Furbank; Steward, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Isiekwe, Lawes,Underhill, Simmonds.

Replacements: Ford for Furbank (76), Daly for Nowell (25), Randall for Youngs (64), Marler for Genge (64),Sinckler for Stuart (49), Chessum for Isiekwe (61), Dombrandt for Underhill (64).

Comments

Join the conversation

887 comments

  • Comment posted by FMAC1, today at 22:02

    The best team won.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 22:02

      Trytastic replied:
      Better

  • Comment posted by zi, today at 22:03

    Excellent France, all season. Well deserved Grand Slam.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Best team in the Six Nations and the best team in the world right now with Antoine Dupont who is the worlds best player

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 22:03

    Youngs too slow. England lost to Scotland ireland and france. Not a good 6N.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 22:17

      Mark replied:
      Let's see how things go in eighteen months time.

      None of the Celts will progress beyond a quarter final; not even guaranteed to escape their groups.

  • Comment posted by Zerotolerance, today at 22:03

    Congratulations to France. Epic. England - no worries- Eddie is preparing us for the 2027 World Cup - or was that 2031 or maybe 2035. Anyhow, Courtney Laws will be the new Full Back. We only don't appreciate Eddie because he's Australian. Nothing to do with him being clueless

    • Reply posted by A rugby lover, today at 22:11

      A rugby lover replied:
      That is so good. Couldn’t have put it better myself

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 22:04

    When Jones became coach he was a real breath of fresh air.Went stale some time since though and now a real handicap.Time to send him packing.

    • Reply posted by LouisReesMissedit, today at 22:06

      LouisReesMissedit replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by MandysMillions, today at 22:04

    Please no more. Jones, Youngs, Daley just go.

    • Reply posted by MCK, today at 22:19

      MCK replied:
      Could not agree more.

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 22:01

    Whoever it is at the RFU who has allowed Shaun Edwards to be snapped up by France should be sacked immediately.

    Well done France

    • Reply posted by Lynch66, today at 22:04

      Lynch66 replied:
      And at the WRU for letting him go

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 22:00

    Congrats France - a truly deserved GS

    Taxi for Jones…. (Please)

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:05

      Forza Italia replied:
      All week we've had 'how England will beat France' articles. You get the same thing every time England play - same in the cricket and the football.

  • Comment posted by Dorty, today at 22:05

    Insufferable Jones must go.

    • Reply posted by philinwoking, today at 22:42

      philinwoking replied:
      agree. I see you got 6 thumbs down. They must be from Scottish, Irish, Welsh, Saffa, Aus and Kiwi fans Actually no , no Kiwi down vote, they know the AB's can crush us no matter who is coach

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 22:04

    Goodbye Eddie Jones. Please!!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He does well at World Cups

  • Comment posted by Siddhartha, today at 22:07

    Excellent France! Good effort England, good showing from the pack in general and Marchant and Smith in the backs. Biggest difference was in the 9s. Dupont a class apart and time to say farewell to Youngs.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 22:10

      SD replied:
      Marchant, Steward, Smith all good in backs. Youngs awful too slow.

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 22:03

    Fair play France, fully deserved playing a style of Rugby we can all get behind.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well done France on winning their first Grand slam in twelve years. They were by far the best team of the championship and are definitely the best team in the world right now. England have got a lot to do to be at this kind of level if we want to compete with the top teams again and to have any chance of being competitive for next years World Cup. But at least we beat Italy so we are not so bad

  • Comment posted by KevWW, today at 22:05

    I think Eddie has taken this team as far as he can. With the players at his disposal over the past few years, England should have won more than they have. France and Ireland way ahead of England. Time for a change and quick!

    • Reply posted by Percy Allpress, today at 22:08

      Percy Allpress replied:
      Quite agree. We need to change and quick. Autumn internationals and another six nations before the world cup.

  • Comment posted by Ere, today at 22:01

    Jones has GOT to go

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:23

      Forza Italia replied:
      to Allied Carpets - sale now on!

  • Comment posted by Brownie1973, today at 22:02

    Good performance by England, but France are on another level at the moment. Congrats on the grand slam France.

    • Reply posted by tv, today at 22:11

      tv replied:
      Great game by France, England played better, but frustrated with their decision’s, especially attacking the French line, didn’t know where to pass, France so dangerous when they were attacking, looked like they had extra players they had so many on the overlap.

  • Comment posted by just-another-viewpoint, today at 22:02

    After seeing my home nation's performance earlier against Italy I was feeling low... but what a game, England played well, just France were on it... At the lest the English can hold their heads up higher than my fellow countryman. Saved the best game to last really so as a fan of the game that was a classic battle!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why do England look a lot better when they are behind in a match knowing they need to do something with ten minutes remaining. Why cant we play like this for the full eighty minutes. It is so frustrating watching England these days. Come on Eddie Jones, pull your finger out as you are wasting this young talent when there is World Cup in over a years time

  • Comment posted by Clarky, today at 22:05

    Well done France
    Big congratulations to Italy winning with the best try of the tournament

  • Comment posted by dirtyflanker, today at 22:02

    A simple game played at outstanding pace. Ruck was phenomenal and superb defence. Well deserved grand slam 👏

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      France have got to be the best team in the world right now after beating New Zealand last year and now winning their first Grand slam in twelve years

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:01

    It is time for Jones to go, England are falling behind

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 22:09

      vvales replied:
      But steward achieves legendary status in the England team…. “Try scorer”.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 22:04

    Losing by 25-13 was considered our best performance of the championship apparently. Sums up where we are . Jones will no doubt talk of positives butwould swap him for Edwards in a flash .

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:17

      ET replied:
      Why? Edwards is a defence coach. Or did you not realise that?

