Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France won their first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010 by outclassing England 25-13 with a superb display at the Stade de France in Paris.

France led 18-6 at half-time after a dominant opening 40 minutes that featured tries from centre Gael Fickou and flanker Francois Cros.

England hit back early in the second half thanks to Freddie Steward's converted try in the corner.

But France captain Antoine Dupont's superb score sealed victory.