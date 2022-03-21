Tom Duncan went over in each half to help Pirates win a vital bonus point

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says his side will have to improve if they are to beat title rivals Ealing after a 31-24 Championship win over Hartpury.

Tom Channon and Tom Duncan both scored twice for the Pirates, with Callum Sirker also getting a try.

Third-placed Pirates can win the Championship if they win their final two matches at Ealing and at home to Ampthill with at least one bonus point.

"We know we're going to have to be better next week," Cattle said.

The bonus point win puts Pirates three points behind leaders Doncaster and one behind Ealing - the Knights have one more game to play while the London and Cornish sides each have two games to go.

"They (Ealing) were red hot favourites, and to be in this position, to play a game with the title riding on it, is fantastic for what this group has achieved, but they want more," Cattle added to BBC Radio Cornwall ahead of their trip to West London on Saturday.

"In the past we were grateful to get to this point, but we want more.

"We've got to go with that mentality, as we did when we played them earlier in the year, that we're a powerful team.

"But it's getting everything right on the day, and it's going to take one big performance.

"They want it, they've worked hard to get to this point, they're talking about it all the time, and if you're talking about it and you're positive about it good things are on the horizon."