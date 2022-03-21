New Ireland captain Nichola Fryday with head coach Greg McWilliams

Nichola Fryday has been appointed Ireland captain for the Women's Six Nations by head coach Greg McWilliams.

The 26-year-old succeeds Ciara Griffin, who skippered the side from January 2018 until her retirement in November 2021.

Since making her Test debut in November 2016 against Canada, Fryday has been an ever-present for Ireland, racking up 22 appearances.

Ireland open their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Dublin on Saturday.

That is followed by an away encounter against France, a home match against Italy, a fixture away to England and their closing game against Scotland in Belfast.

'An incredible honour'

Fryday, who plays her club rugby with Exeter Chiefs in England, has become an important leader on and off the field for Ireland and won the player of the match award in the November Test win over the USA at the RDS.

"It is the greatest honour in anyone's sporting career to play for your country, so for me to be given the opportunity to captain Ireland is an incredible honour and I'm grateful for the chance to lead this team," said the Offaly native.

"It is a special moment for me and my family, who have been my supporting rock throughout my career. It is a privilege to lead this group of players as we embark on a new journey with Greg and the coaching team, and we are all incredibly excited to get to work this Saturday against Wales."

McWilliams commented: "Nichola epitomises everything about our environment - she is a brilliant person, a vocal voice within the group and a player who gives her all for the green jersey.

"She was a standout candidate for the captaincy and I was delighted to appoint her to the role."