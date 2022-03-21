Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Venue: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, iPlayer and online, and BBC Radio 5 live

Entering a team in England's Premier 15s league is a "long-term goal" for Scottish Rugby, says national women's head coach Bryan Easson.

Twenty-one of Scotland's 35-strong Six Nations squad play in the Premier 15s, including captain Rachel Malcolm.

Having earned World Cup qualification in February, Scotland open their campaign against England, the world's top-ranked side, on Saturday afternoon.

"That's a long-term goal for us," said Easson of a Premier 15s team.

"For Scotland to be the best, continue to push themselves up the world rankings and be consistently good within the Six Nations, at World Cups and in World Cup qualifiers, we need the players playing at the best level possible.

"We have 21 in the Premier 15s, we have one [Rhona Lloyd] playing in France. We do have players at the top level.

"Whether it's as a Scottish club team, or players playing in England, let's play at the best level of rugby with the best level of coaching week after week."

England, who dominate women's international rugby, boast an entire squad of full-time athletes. Wales, who host Scotland the following week, recently announced 12 full-time and 12 retainer contracts for their squad.

Scotland's first contracted player was Jade Konkel six years ago, with others such as Lisa Thomson and Chloe Rollie following suit.

But Easson revealed rather than issuing more such deals, Scottish Rugby has compiled individually tailored support for each player.

"We've gone away from the word 'contract' and rather looked at the support we're giving players," he said.

"Each player was given a discussion around how we can support them. Some have really good jobs, a career to think about as well. We are supporting them to train and play as much as they can.

"Some of the packages are financial. Some are working with their employers: can we, rather than working a full week, reduce that? Some are going through university and doing a part-time job, how can we help to make sure you don't have to do that part-time job, you can do university and train?

"They were really in-depth meetings, and it was up to the players to say what would help them perform the best they can. We are really happy with how these are working, the players are as well, and we will continue these conversations."