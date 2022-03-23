Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie Roberts won the first of his 94 Wales caps against Scotland in 2008 and has also made three Lions Test appearances

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts will make his first Waratahs start in the Super Rugby Pacific tournament on Saturday.

The 35-year-old will face Reds in Brisbane having been used as replacement since arriving at the Sydney-based team.

Roberts left Dragons in January when his family emigrated to Sydney.

He made his debut off the bench against Fijian Drua, one of two new teams in the competition in February.

Moana Pasifika are also a new team to the tournament, which has lost South Africa's four leading teams to the United Rugby Championship, where Wales' four regions play.

Reds lie second behind Brumbies in the table with Waratahs fourth going into the next round of games.