Anthony Buchanan won the first of five Wales caps against Tonga at the inaugural World Cup in New Zealand in 1987

Former Wales and Llanelli prop Anthony Buchanan has returned to the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) board.

Buchanan succeeds Liza Burgess, who resigned from her role following her appointment as a Wales age-grade coach.

Burgess also left the board with her position as vice-chair later taken by ex-Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Ieuan Evans.

Buchanan, a former Llanelli coach, was previously on the WRU board from 2014-19.

He stepped down at that point, but has now also rejoined the board following Burgess' departure.

Buchanan replaced Burgess on the council after a vote among WRU member clubs and has now won a majority of council member votes to take up the board role.

The WRU council also includes another former Wales captain and ex-Lion in Colin Charvis, as well as John Manders and Claire Donovan, who Buchanan beat for the board place.

WRU chair Rob Butcher said: "I am delighted to welcome Anthony back into the boardroom of the Welsh Rugby Union, he is a real asset to the game.

"He has already been of great service to Welsh rugby in a number of different roles both in the club game and, not least, during his recent tenure as a board member, and I know he will continue to make a hugely positive contribution."

Buchanan's return to the board coincides with fresh scrutiny of Welsh rugby's structures in the wake of a disappointing fifth-place Six Nations finish.

Defeat in the final game by Italy in Cardiff has prompted immediate and longer-term concerns about Welsh rugby.