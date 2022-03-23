Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sione Vailanu (left) featured against Edinburgh during his spell with Wasps

Tonga forward Sione Vailanu will join Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season from Worcester.

Number eight Vailanu, 27, moved to Worcester from Wasps last summer and has made 17 appearances this season, scoring three tries.

He previously had a short spell with Saracens and has two tries in 10 caps for his country.

Vailanu said he had "multiple opportunities for next season in different countries".

He added: "But when the opportunity arose to join Glasgow, I didn't think twice about it.

"Glasgow has a rich tradition of success and with Danny [Wilson] as head coach and the players that we currently have, I have no doubts that tradition will continue next season and beyond."

Wilson said the addition of "powerful carrier" Vailanu is "another step forward in building depth in our squad".

Glasgow are third in the United Rugby Championship while Worcester are third bottom of England's Premiership.

