Cardiff welcome back five members of Wales' Six Nations squad for Saturday's United Rugby Championship encounter against Glasgow.

Four of the six changes are up front, with recalls for prop Rhys Carre and back-rows Josh Navidi and James Ratti.

Captain Josh Turnbull moves to the second row and, in the backs, Willis Halaholo and Hallam Amos return.

Glasgow coach Danny Wilson goes back to his former side boosted by the return of six Scotland internationals.

Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Rory Darge, Ali Price, Sam Johnson and Kyle Steyn are all back in the starting XV among eight changes from the side who beat Edinburgh, while Oli Kebble is on the bench.

Glasgow arrive in Cardiff in good form, on the back of a victory over Scottish rivals Edinburgh and sitting third overall in the United Rugby Championship table.

Cardiff remain in the bottom half of the table, albeit with games in hand.

"It's great to have Carre, Dillon, Ratti, Navidi and Willis back for what is a really important game for us back at Cardiff Arms Park," said director of rugby Dai Young.

"You always want your best players available and it gives us some more strength in depth as the season intensifies. They will all get a week off later in the season, while we still have Seb Davies, Tomos Williams and Josh Adams to come back.

"This weekend we face a really good team in Glasgow, and Danny [Wilson] is coming back here as well. He's well known to the staff and players here so I'm sure he'll want to come back here and get the 'W'.

"But we're just thrilled to be back at the Arms Park. We've certainly had our best performances at home and our last performance here was one of our best. We want to get back to that quickly."

Dillon Lewis is the fifth returning Wales international and is on the bench. The match-day squad contains a total of 15 full Wales internationals and 16 players who have progressed through the club's regional pathway.

Glasgow coach Wilson, who was with Cardiff from 2015 to 2018, said: "After a good win against Edinburgh last time out, we know we'll need to be better again to get a good win away to Cardiff this weekend.

"Cardiff are a team with a strong home record. They've only lost once at home all season, including a good win against Leinster, so we know the scale of the challenge facing us."

Cardiff are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive league defeat.

Third-place Glasgow have lost only one of their last seven games - a visit to Scarlets earlier this month - and have only been beaten once in their last 18 league fixtures against Cardiff.

Cardiff: Hallam Amos; Jason Harries, Willis Halaholo, Ben Thomas, Theo Cabango; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Carré, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Josh Turnbull, Matthew Screech, James Botham, Josh Navidi, James Ratti.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Teddy Williams, Ellis Jenkins, Jamie Hill, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan.

Glasgow: Jamie Bhatti; Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray; Ryan Wilson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey; Ali Price, Ross Thompson, Cole Forbes, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn, Sebastian Cancelliere, Josh McKay.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Oli Kebble, Murphy Walker, Kiran McDonald, Ally Miller, Jamie Dobie, Duncan Weir, Stafford McDowall.

Referee: AJ Jacobs (SARU)

Assistants: Ben Whitehouse & Simon Rees (WRU)

TMO: David Rose (RFU)