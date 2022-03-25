Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lions outside-half Dan Biggar was part of the Wales team shocked by Italy in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium last weekend

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish bid to extend their winning home run to eight games as Northampton make their first trip to the Brentford Community Stadium.

Already without suspended winger Curtis Rona, Exiles boss Declan Kidney also opts to make five further changes.

Northampton bring back Wales stand-off Dan Biggar and England trio Courtney Lawes, George Furbank and Lewis Ludlam.

The Saints have lost just once to London Irish in their last 11 Premiership meetings.

But this is the Saints' first time at Brentford, their last scheduled visit in January 2021 having been cancelled because of Covid-19.

Irish's unbeaten four-game Premiership run came to an end with a 47-28 defeat at leaders Leicester last time out on 12 March. But they are still sixth in the table, within three points of the top four - and are unbeaten at home in five months.

The Exiles are five points ahead of eighth-placed Northampton, who beat Wasps 27-22 at home last time out to end a four-game losing Premiership run.

London Irish: Stokes; Rowe, Cinti, van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Munga, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Gonzalez, O'Brien.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Green, Nott, Pearson, Cracknell, White, Parton.

Northampton: Furbank; Skosan, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Carey, Moon, Coles, James, Litchfield, Freeman.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).