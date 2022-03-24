Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell has not made a Premiership appearance for Saracens since October

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England captain Owen Farrell plays for the first time since injuring his ankle in November as Saracens host Bristol at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

England team-mates Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Elliot Daly and Nick Isiekwe also come back into Saracens' side after losing to France in Paris.

Bristol make seven changes as Harry Randall returns from the Six Nations.

Tiff Eden starts at fly-half, centre Piers O'Conor comes in while forwards Jake Woolmore and Harry Thacker return.

Farrell has not played since suffering an ankle problem in England's 32-15 win over Australia in November.

The 30-year-old had been set to return in January but was ruled out of the Six Nations after injuring his other ankle - which required surgery - while training with Saracens.

He has made four Premiership appearances for Saracens this season, the last of which came at the end of October against Wasps when he kicked 16 points in a 56-15 victory.

Saturday's game is the first Premiership Rugby match to be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Bristol also welcome back Charles Piutau to the replacements with Semi Radradra, Callum Sheedy and John Afoa on a strong-looking bench.

Second-placed Saracens go into the game having won four of their last five league matches, while the Bears have lost four of their last five including a dramatic defeat at West Country rivals Bath.

Pat Lam's side are nine points behind ninth-placed Wasps as they continue to struggle after reaching last year's Premiership semi-finals.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall:

"We're all looking forward to playing at the stadium, Alex Lozowski is a Tottenham fan so he is especially excited.

"But there's been a lot of hard work from a lot of people within the club to make this happen after we had to postpone the first attempt in 2020.

"It's certainly been something to look forward to so we can't wait to get out there. It's special to be able to take our games to places like that."

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We couldn't have asked for a better game to go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We're buzzing, there's a big crowd coming.

"To play Saracens with both teams at full strength as can be now that the Six Nations is over, the weather's looking good, so we're really excited by it.

"It's another occasion for guys to test ourselves, to practise what we talk about - controlling focus on the moment, don't be focused by distractions that are on and off the field - and go into an environment that will be the norm for some and a new experience for others."

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Daly; Farrell (capt), Davies; Barrington, George, Koch, Itoje, Isiekwe, Wray, Earl, B Vunipola

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Wainwright, Swinson, Christie, de Haas, Taylor, Maitland

Bristol: Lane; Leiua, O'Conor, Frisch, Bates; Eden, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Armstrong, Attwood, Joyce (capt), Vui, D Thomas, Harding.

Replacements: Kerr, Y Thomas, Afoa, Jeffries, Green, Sheedy, Radradra, Piutau

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).