Aoibheann Reilly has previously played for Ireland in the World Rugby Sevens Series

TikTok Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly is set to make her Ireland debut after Greg McWilliams named his side for the Women's Six Nations game against Wales.

The 21-year-old is handed a start for Saturday's RDS opener after impressing for Blackrock College.

Uncapped forwards Christy Haney and Anna McGann are among the replacements named by new coach McWilliams.

McWilliams will take charge of Ireland for first time after replacing Adam Griggs in November.

Ulster hooker Neve Jones is named in the front row alongside Linda Djougang and Katie O'Dwyer with Sam Monaghan partnering newly appointed captain Nichola Fryday at lock.

Dorothy Wall has returned from injury, having missed last Autumn's November Series, and will start at blindside flanker with Edel McMahon selected at openside and Brittany Hogan at number eight.

Greg McWilliams was assistant coach of the Ireland side that won the 2013 Grand Slam

Reilly, who has featured on the World Rugby Sevens Series for Ireland, partners Nicole Cronin in the half-backs, with the Limerick native returning to the green jersey to win her 17th Test cap.

There is a new-look centre partnership with Stacey Flood linking up with Eve Higgins in midfield, while Lucy Mulhall, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eimear Considine make up an exciting back three.

McWilliams succeeded Griggs after Ireland's shock failure to qualify for the World Cup while Ireland go into the Six Nations having finished third last year.

"This is a great start for us as a group, we're really excited about the youth and experience in the team," said McWilliams.

"We'll learn a lot from this game, but for these players to go out and represent Ireland at the RDS is going to be special.

"It'll be a great occasion and I'm excited to see how they perform, because we've got through a lot of work over the last couple of weeks."

Ireland: E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Flood, L Mulhall; N Cronin, A Reilly; L Djougang, N Jones, K O'Dwyer, N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan, D Wall, E McMahon, B Hogan.

Replacements: E Hooban, C Pearse, C Haney, A McGann, H O'Connor, K Dane, E Breen, B Parsons.