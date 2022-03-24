Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Morgan Morris scored his second try of the season in Osprey's previous game against Zebre

United Rugby Championship: Lions v Ospreys Venue: Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg Date: Friday, 25 March Time: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 27 March BBC Two Wales from 18:45 BST and later on demand.

Ospreys are unchanged from their victory over Zebre earlier this month for Friday's United Rugby Championship (URC) game against Lions in Johannesburg.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb captains a side looking to be the first from the Northern Hemisphere to win a URC match on South African soil.

Flanker Morgan Morris makes his 50th appearance for the region.

In the Lions back-row Emmanuel Tshituka joins brother Vincent.

The lowest ranked of the four South African sides also bring in wing Rabz Maxwane for Stean Pienaar who picked up an injury in last weekend's victory over Munster.

Loosehead prop Carlu Sadie is bracketed with Ruan Dreyer as he still needs to prove his fitness before Friday's game.

Ospreys remain without their Wales stars, including Alun Wyn Jones who returned after shoulder injury in the final Six Nations game against Italy.

Lions win over Munster last weekend saw them record successive United Rugby Championship victories for the first time, having also beaten Cardiff in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Ospreys have won two of their last three URC games but have not won away from home in any competition since their 29-26 URC victory at Benetton in October.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "Not one northern hemisphere side has won in South Africa in the URC, so that gives you the magnitude of the competition on this side of the world.

"We know this is a tough challenge but it is one we are looking forward to. It's not often you can get a first and if we could become the first team to win here in the URC that would be great."

Lions: Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal (capt.), Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg; Sti Sithole, Jaco Visagie, Carlu Sadie/Ruan Dreyer, Ruben Schoeman, Reinhard Nothnagel, Vincent Tshituka, Emmanuel Tshituka.

Replacements: PJ Botha, JP Smith, Ruan Dreyer/Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter, Sibusiso Sangweni, Andre Warner, Manuel Rass, Tiaan Swanepoel/EW Viljoen

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Michael Collins, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Bradley Davies, Dan Lydiate, Morgan Morris, Ethan Roots.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Rhodri Jones, Rhys Henry, Will Griffiths, Harri Deaves, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Tiaan Thomas Wheeler, Cai Evans.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistants: Morne Ferreira & Stephen Geldenhuys (SARU)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)