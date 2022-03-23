Jack Nowell was injured early in England's Six Nations defeat by France in Paris

England winger Jack Nowell will miss most of the rest of the season after breaking his arm against France.

The Exeter back, 28, played in all of England's Six Nations games but is now likely to be out for eight to 10 weeks.

He will also have surgery on a thumb injury - which was scheduled for the summer - while he is sidelined.

"There's a chance for the end of the season, but that depends on how we go over the next number of weeks," Exeter boss Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

He is the second Exeter player to suffer a long-term injury with England during the Six Nations, after hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie injured his ankle.

It is the latest setback for Nowell, who has suffered a series of injuries in his career.

He missed much of last season with a toe injury and a knee problem, and missed the opening stages of the 2019 World Cup after being injured in Exeter's Premiership final defeat by Saracens that summer.

"It is frustrating, but it's a difficult one because you want good players in your team, good players in your side and good characters will get picked for their national teams," Baxter added.

"This one in particular feels really unlucky because he's actually been bopping along this season without too many issues.

"A broken arm is kind of out of the blue, that's not overloading, that's not playing with an injury, it's one of those things.

"What we've got to do now is move on and get on with the important thing of winning games and collecting points, and potentially there'll still maybe an opportunity for him to feature in big games later on."