Former South Africa Under-20 international Aidon Davis has been at Cheetahs since 2018

South African back row Aidon Davis will join Premiership side Exeter Chiefs in the summer from the Cheetahs.

The 27-year-old, who has had spells at French sides Toulon and Bayonne, has agreed a two-year deal at Sandy Park.

He comes in as England forward Jonny Hill, Scotland's Sam Skinner and Sean Lonsdale all leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

"When you talk to him you get the impression he's still very ambitious," said Exeter boss Rob Baxter.

"He's been playing very well for the Cheetahs, he's covered their entire back five," added the Chiefs' director of rugby to BBC Sport.

"He's probably not your traditional second row in that height-wise he's probably not as big as a lot of guys, but he likes to scrummage, he likes to maul, gets himself involved in the game and wants to be on the ball.

"Were losing a couple of back five forwards, we've ended up being a bit light in that area this season with the amount of international call-ups multiplied with injuries, so adding a bit of depth and a bit of experience, but also he wants to have the dream of winning a big trophy as well.

"I want to get as many players in the team like that as I possibly can."