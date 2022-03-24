Teimana Harrison has so far scored 26 tries in 183 Northampton appearances

Northampton Saints forward Teimana Harrison is to leave at the end of the season after 11 years at the club.

The 29-year-old back-row forward, capped five times by England, has been linked to French club Provence and is to pursue what Saints call "a new playing opportunity overseas".

"We are disappointed to see Teimana move on," said Saints' incoming director of rugby Phil Dowson.

"We respect he has made this decision with his family's future in mind."

Harrison joined Northampton following the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in 2011 after being spotted by former Saints and England skipper Dylan Hartley on a visit to his old school in Rotorua.

He started in the academy before making it into the Saints' first team and has gone on to score 26 tries in 183 appearances, including one in the 2019 Premiership Rugby Cup final.

'Tei empties the tank every time he plays'

Saints are eighth in the Premiership, eight points outside the top four.

"I feel humbled to have been a part of Northampton Saints," Harrison said. "The players and staff here are like my brothers. I'll be giving everything I have to finish off this season with some silverware.

"I love playing for the club, and I love living in Northamptonshire, so this has not been an easy decision for me to make. I'm sure my family and I will come back one day. But I've been given the opportunity to experience a different league and style of rugby."

Dowson added: "He's been totally committed to the club over the past decade, but now he has decided the time is right for a change of lifestyle for his family, and a new experience of rugby overseas.

"We know Saints supporters love watching Tei play. He's dogged in attack and in defence, always punches above his weight, and you know he will empty the tank every time he steps onto the field.

"We are blessed with plenty of depth in the back row but are also active in our efforts to strengthen in that space ahead of the 2022-23 season."