Richard de Carpentier is a former RPA England Sevens Player of the Year

Bath forward Richard de Carpentier has agreed a new contract.

The 31-year-old former England Sevens player moved to the Rec last summer after successful trial.

He has gone on to make 10 appearances for the club, starting five times including three times in the league.

"He leads by example with how he conducts himself around the club and his desire to be the best version of himself each and every day is a credit to him," said head coach Neal Hatley.

Bath have not disclosed the length de Carpentier's new contract.

"After being made redundant from England Sevens, I didn't know which way my career was going to turn," de Carpentier told the club website.

"It was an extremely tough period for me and my family. I was incredibly grateful to be afforded the opportunity by Bath last summer to show what I could do and whilst it's been a difficult season, I have absolutely loved my time at the club so far."