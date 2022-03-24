Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tomas Francis (L) reels after colliding with Owen Watkin (R) while they attempt to tackle Charlie Ewels

A Six Nations review has found that Wales prop Tomas Francis should have been "immediately and permanently removed from play" after his head injury against England last month.

Francis temporarily left the field for an independent head injury assessment (HIA) before returning to play.

Wales were criticised for not replacing him permanently at the time.

But the Six Nations' HIA review panel said it "will not be taking any subsequent disciplinary action".

In a statement, the Six Nations said: "The HIA review panel concluded that in this instance one or more 'Criteria 1' indications had been present that should have resulted in Francis being immediately and permanently removed from play.

"As part of the review process, the panel found that a number of factors appeared to have contributed to the failure to identify these indications, that ultimately led to Francis not being removed from the field of play. As such, a set of recommendations has been put forward by the panel, that warrants consideration.

"The panel highlighted that it had the benefit of time for review of the video footage and the other materials at length, without any match-day pressure, and also had access to more camera angles and clips than the match-day medical team.

"The HIA review panel made no recommendations in respect of disciplinary action against those involved in the relevant incident, and Six Nations Rugby Limited will not be taking any subsequent disciplinary action."

The panel comprised of Pamela Woodman (chair), Donal Courtney, Dr Martin Raftery (World Rugby), Dr Rod McLoughlin (independent), Dr Simon Kemp (Rugby Football Union) and Prabhat Mathema (Welsh Rugby Union).

The initial handling of the incident was criticised as a "clear and flagrant breach" of head injury assessment protocol by Progressive Rugby, a lobby group on player protection.

The claims were made in an open letter by Professor Bill Ribbans and Professor Fairclough, who used to work with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Francis struggled back to his feet and leant on the post after the incident before being seen by the Welsh medics.

The tight-head prop then started in the defeat against France a fortnight later.

A WRU statement read: "The head injury assessment (HIA) is an extremely important protocol. We do not - and will not - compromise on player welfare.

"We note the Six Nations HIA review process findings and cooperated fully with the review undertaken by Six Nations.

"Our medical personnel are very experienced and we completely support all of their actions during the England v Wales Guinness Six Nations match, which were entirely appropriate and in accordance with all the relevant protocols.

"They were unsighted to the incident involving Tomas Francis in real time and, as had been agreed prior to the match, Francis was removed from the field of play to undertake his HIA with the independent match day doctor.

"We are committed to continuing to work with Six Nations, World Rugby and other unions in respect of these matters."