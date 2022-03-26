Scotland 5-57 England: Red Roses make strong start in Women's Six Nations

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England
Scotland: (5) 5
Try: Rollie
England: (38) 57
Tries: M Packer 3, P Cleall, Cowell, Dow, Infante, Aitchison, Powell; Cons: Scarratt 5, Rowland

England got their Women's Six Nations title defence off to a roaring start with a nine-try demolition of Scotland.

The Scots had good possession early on, but England's depth of talent could not be kept out for long and the Red Roses scored six tries in the first half.

Scotland's Chloe Rollie made it over too and the hosts continued to challenge after the break in Edinburgh.

But England set off in pursuit of a fourth successive title as Marlie Packer completed a hat-trick.

England claim 19th straight win despite errors

The decision to move the Women's Six Nations away from the men's tournament to its own window in March and April seemed entirely justified as the sun shone and the tries flowed in Edinburgh.

Early England handling errors gave Scotland a solid start in front of a vocal crowd of 3,988 - a record home crowd for Scotland's women.

The hosts made use of a strong set-piece to string phases together, but they could not penetrate their opponents' well-drilled defence and Helen Nelson missed a penalty.

Before the tournament, head coach Simon Middleton had asked for more intensity from his Red Roses side and it showed as Leanne Infante took a quick penalty and Poppy Cleall barrelled into defenders before Packer made it over the line.

Lock Rosie Galligan - claiming her second England cap more than three years after her first - soon followed suit as she punched through a gap at the breakdown and fed Cleall for a try.

Scotland were not completely bowled over, though. Buoyed by their recent World Cup qualification, they got on the scoreboard in the 17th minute after swift work from the line-out saw Rollie go over.

Despite the scoreline, it was not as clinical a performance as England are used to, but with so many superstars in the Red Roses starting XV their 19th win in a row still seemed inevitable.

Maud Muir - a talent who can play across the whole front row emerging at the perfect time six months out from a World Cup - bounced back Scottish defenders to allow Heather Cowell to score before Abby Dow claimed an incredible solo try.

Dow's finishing has become as reliable as daffodils in spring and the wing did not disappoint as she tip-toed down the left touchline and cut back inside to score.

Before the break, there was time for one more Packer try and some trademark fast feet from prop Sarah Bern to set up a score for Infante.

Scotland celebrate small wins

A combination of 50-cap number eight Jade Konkel's carry and England's ill-discipline gave Scotland the better start in the second half.

Rachel McLachlan looked to have picked up a loose ball to score but referee Joy Neville decided that the flanker had knocked on earlier - despite England lock Galligan seeming to have banged the ball out of her hands.

Scotland continued to make life difficult for their opponents but England took their chances when they came and Helena Rowland's kick was gathered by Holly Aitchison for another try.

A score looked certain after Scarratt's cross-field kick found Heather Cowell on the right wing but full-back Emma Sing - on for her debut - dropped the ball to end England's attack.

As Middleton rotates his squad and considers his World Cup options, such mistakes could prove costly.

In more promising news for the tournament in New Zealand, star centre Scarratt managed 58 minutes and 10 points on her return from a broken leg before being replaced by Amber Reed.

The Red Roses continued to empty their bench and it looked as if the floodgates might open as replacement hooker Connie Powell scored in a maul shortly after coming on.

Sing redeemed herself for the earlier error with an impressive break that eventually allowed Packer to complete her hat-trick.

But Scotland's stern resistance continued and against a fully professional England side they were forced to celebrate small wins, erupting in joy after winning a late penalty to avoid the Red Roses' try count reaching double figures.

Player of the match - Marlie Packer

Marlie Packer runs with the ball
Marlie Packer epitomised England's desire for greater intensity. As well as her hat-trick, the flanker made a team-high 24 tackles and did not miss a single one.

Line-ups

Scotland: Rollie; Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney; Nelson, Maxwell; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, McMillan, Malcolm, McLachlan Konkel.

Replacements: Wright, Cockburn, Dougan, O'Donnell, Donaldson, Law, Smith, Campbell.

England: Kildunne; Cowell, Scarratt, Aitchison, Dow; Rowland, Infante; Muir, Davies, Bern, Galligan, Ward, P Cleall, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Cornborough, B Cleall, Beckett, Matthews, L Packer, Reed, Sing.

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by rectorrector, today at 14:24

    At least there’s one England sports team that strikes fear into their opponents!

  • Comment posted by isleof, today at 14:27

    good start by the women's team

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:03

    I thoroughly enjoyed the match, good rugby played by both teams. Packer excellent as usual as was Infante and Rowlands at 9 and 10.
    What's even more pleasing is seeing all the triggered comments 😅.
    Lovely to see so many threatened by women excelling in elite sport.

  • Comment posted by DT, today at 14:50

    Scotland were better than the scoreline implies, but this England team is just so so strong. Investment from the RFU is paying off in spades. Good on the the Beeb for providing a good platform.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:53

    Good win for England though scoreline didn't really reflect how competitive Scotland were. England looked a bit rusty as not played since Autumn but will undoubtedly improve as 6N goes on.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 14:33

    We all knew England would win, but what looks like a thrashing on paper was an enjoyable match to watch

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 15:27

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Absolutely. I wonder how long many of the armchair misogynists posting here would last in a women’s game in the scrum? Brian Moore’s wise and respectful analysis also was a delight.

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 14:32

    I hope the womens cricket team see this!! Intensity fitness obvious desire skills carried out under pressure. This team deserve their rewards and the crowds who watch them.

    • Reply posted by moonsorrow999, today at 14:49

      moonsorrow999 replied:
      Careful, BBC will delete your comment if you comment on the England cricket’s fitness.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:32

    Unlike the men the English ladies are rather good

    • Reply posted by ihu, today at 14:35

      ihu replied:
      what a stupid comment-

  • Comment posted by Fanshawe Smythe, today at 15:17

    England played very well, good skillset, one of the women's sports where allowing for size differential to men, the standard is extremely high. Whilst not the greatest opposition, some of the tries were excellent at any level.

  • Comment posted by Dalemb1979, today at 15:09

    Red Roses dominant throughout despite slow starts both halves, can the BBC gave a chat with the main commentator they need to stop apologising for not being Scottish........

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 15:03

    How did you like that little Krankie?

    • Reply posted by Currant Raisin Sultana Prices, today at 15:27

      Currant Raisin Sultana Prices replied:
      You really need to have a word with yourself.

  • Comment posted by murray, today at 14:57

    Predictable outcome when it's a fully professional England team against entirely amateur or semi pro teams in the Six Nations and World Rugby.

    • Reply posted by Leicester Jet, today at 15:19

      Leicester Jet replied:
      If they are entirely amateur why are so many playing in the Womens National 15 league in England???

  • Comment posted by Narik Bach, today at 14:32

    It is shame that there is such a high level of disparity in in international women's rugby . Only 8 spaces in the ranking between England and Scotland and England thrash Scotland every game they play.

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 15:02

      Trentatre replied:
      Time and the effect of professional support / coaching / playing will change that. England have very much raised the standard, rather than Scotland regressing. It's up to Scotland to adapt and respond.

  • Comment posted by Happy days, today at 14:29

    Professional team beats amateur team. How is this news.

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 14:31

      31shadows replied:
      It is news you might not like it but that doesn’t make it not news

  • Comment posted by Mercutio, today at 14:29

    Better than watching England men's team.

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 14:31

      31shadows replied:
      Oh come on the RFU have been clear there’s progress
      Can’t see it but there is

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 14:36

    Disappointed at the standard

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 14:38

      31shadows replied:
      You might be a disappointment at that standard but the ladies were very good

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 15:28

    Literally no one cares

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 15:27

    Great to see the progress of womens rugby, but I’m concerned that England seem so far ahead of the competition. They might need to get creative with fixtures to create high-quality, competitive games until the other teams catch up or Premier 15 develops. Perhaps an invitational north vs south series similar to rugby league’s state of origin? Or a ‘Gallic lions’ vs England series?

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 15:26

    Needed to be a big win to cover the RFU’s massive investment in this team. I guess the women are now helping to subsidise the poorly performing men’s team too.

  • Comment posted by Fanshawe Smythe, today at 15:22

    Good idea playing the tournament away from the Men's. With that, the U20 tournament, the European Championship and the Premiership still going on, it would get lost and 3rd or 4th prominence. Much better now.

    Be interesting if Tennis would ever try playing the men's and womens tournaments in succession, for the Grand Slams.

