Cornish Pirates Championship title hopes over after 44-24 Ealing defeat
Cornish Pirates hopes of winning the Championship were ended when they lost 44-24 at second-placed Ealing.
Ealing had the game safe at half time as Bobby de Wee, Craig Hampson, Max Bodilly and Jan-Henning Campher tried saw them lead 31-0 before Tom Channon got a Pirates try before the break.
Robin Wedlake pulled another try back for Pirates before Angus Kernohan got a fifth for the London side.
But tries from Syd Blackmore and Carwyn Penny secured a Pirates bonus point.
The win sees Ealing move to the top of the Championship, three points clear of second-placed Doncaster and five ahead of the third-placed Pirates.
Ealing will clinch the title as long as they do not lose at home to ninth-placed Richmond.
But unless an appeal is successful they will not be promoted to the Premiership after their ground was deemed not to have a large enough capacity.
"It's been a really enjoyable season, but I'm devastated at the minute because I think we haven't fulfilled our potential," Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"It happens. Pressure, human error, it's how you deal with that pressure.
"I felt all week we had a great build-up, a good feeling about the place and there were just some structural stuff that we drummed in in the week that wasn't there that led to some defensive errors which, from a coaching perspective, is disappointing.
"But I wouldn't want to be associated with another group of blokes, they're a credit to themselves and a pleasure to work with."