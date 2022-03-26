Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 26-27 March 2022
Indigo Group Premiership Cup
Semi finals
Llandovery 23 - 24 Aberavon
Newport 34 - 28 Cardiff
Indigo Group Premiership
Ebbw Vale P - P Bridgend
Swansea 24 - 25 Pontypridd
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed P - P Trebanos
Bedwas 31 - 25 Narberth
Cross Keys 34 - 18 Glamorgan Wanderers
Maesteg Quins 19 - 14 Cardiff Met
Neath 68 - 14 Beddau
Tata Steel P - P Ystalyfera
Ystrad Rhondda 5 - 56 Pontypool
WRU Shield
Semi finals
Ferndale 12 - 25 Tonna
Pontardawe 22 - 53 Crumlin
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brynmawr 19 - 17 Pontypool United
Monmouth 33 - 64 Penallta
Newbridge P - P Bedlinog
Senghenydd 14 - 26 Brecon
Division 1 East Central
Barry 27 - 36 Rhiwbina
Rumney 22 - 5 St Josephs
Ynysybwl P - P Mountain Ash
Division 1 North
Bala 20 - 15 Pwllheli
Bethesda 21 - 45 Llandudno
Nant Conwy 45 - 0 Llangefni
Ruthin 47 - 25 Caernarfon
Division 1 West Central
Birchgrove 14 - 13 Waunarlwydd
Brynamman 10 - 38 Bonymaen
Glynneath P - P Nantyffyllon
Kenfig Hill P - P Ammanford
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth 27 - 14 Pembroke
Crymych 13 - 10 Yr Hendy
Gorseinon 38 - 7 Penclawdd
Gowerton P - P Whitland
Llanelli Wanderers 26 - 30 Newcastle Emlyn
Division 2 East
Caerleon 17 - 26 Blackwood
Cwmbran 14 - 41 Newport HSOB
Oakdale 26 - 41 Croesyceiliog
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare 13 - 30 Abercynon
Cowbridge 37 - 15 Llanishen
Llantwit Fardre P - P Llantrisant
Treharris 25 - 21 Gilfach Goch
Division 2 North
Colwyn Bay 38 - 13 Welshpool
Shotton Steel P - P Mold
Wrexham 53 - 7 Rhyl & District
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells 33 - 17 Bridgend Sports
Morriston 29 - 12 Porthcawl
Ystradgynlais P - P Heol y Cyw
Division 2 West
Kidwelly 61 - 7 Pontyberem
Milford Haven 12 - 10 Carmarthen Athletic
Nantgaredig 16 - 22 Burry Port
Pontarddulais 24 - 19 Loughor
Tycroes 25 - 23 Mumbles
Division 3 East A
Abertillery B G 13 - 9 Usk
Blaina 12 - 41 Abercarn
Llanhilleth 20 - 57 Garndiffaith
Rhymney 34 - 34 Tredegar Ironsides
Division 3 East Central A
Old Illtydians P - P Llanharan
Penarth 64 - 7 Penygraig
Tylorstown 10 - 21 Pentyrch
Division 3 North
Holyhead P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Mold II 3 - 16 Ruthin II
Pwllheli II P - P Wrexham II
Division 3 West Central A
Cwmllynfell 5 - 55 Abercrave
Nantymoel 8 - 18 Aberavon Green Stars
Swansea Uplands 75 - 0 Tonmawr
Taibach 52 - 10 Cwmgors
Vardre P - P Bryncoch
Division 3 West A
Haverfordwest 32 - 13 Cardigan
Lampeter Town P - P St Davids
Llanybydder 35 - 5 Pembroke Dock Quins
Division 3 East B
Chepstow 40 - 17 Hafodyrynys
St Julians HSOB 30 - 35 Nantyglo
Division 3 East Central B
Gwernyfed P - P Llandaff
Hirwaun 24 - 10 Caerau Ely
Treherbert 15 - 24 Tonyrefail
Wattstown P - P Llandaff North
Ynysowen 17 - 13 Llantwit Major
Division 3 West Central B
Bryncethin P - P Crynant
Cefn Cribwr P - P Glyncorrwg
Neath Athletic P - P Alltwen
Penlan 22 - 41 Briton Ferry
Division 3 West B
Amman United 7 - 9 Llandybie
Cefneithin P - P Penygroes
Furnace United 33 - 42 Tumble
Trimsaran 29 - 6 Betws
Division 3 East C
Crickhowell 63 - 5 Beaufort
Division 3 East Central C
Cardiff Saracens 33 - 15 Brackla
Llandrindod Wells P - P Whitchurch
Division 3 West Central C
Fall Bay P - P Penybanc
Ogmore Vale 27 - 22 Rhigos
Pontyates 59 - 10 Cwmgwrach
Pontycymmer 22 - 12 Pantyffynnon
Division 3 East D
Cwmcarn United 20 - 46 Forgeside
Girling 10 - 72 Trefil