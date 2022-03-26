Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

David Hawkshaw touches down for a Leinster try in the victory at the Sportsground

United Rugby Championship Connacht (8) 8 Try: O'Halloran Pen: Carty Leinster (7) 45 Tries: O'Loughlin, Hawkshaw, McGrath, Frawley, O'Brien 2, Deegan Cons: Byrne, Hawkshaw 4

Leinster scored seven tries in an impressive 45-8 bonus-point win over 14-man Connacht in Galway.

Tom Daly was red-carded early and Rory O'Loughlin went over for Leinster but the hosts led 8-7 at the break after Tiernan O'Halloran's try.

Second-half tries from David Hawkshaw, Luke McGrath, Ciaran Frawley, Max Deegan and two from Tommy O'Brien sealed the derby honours.

The victory extends Leinster's lead at the top of the URC to five points.

Connacht looked to put down a marker at the Sportsground before their Champions Cup last-16 tie with Leinster.

And they got off to an ideal start when the first play of the game saw O'Brien was sent to the bin for pulling down Connacht second row Niall Murray in the air.

The man advantage did not last long as Daly was sent off in the third minute for direct shoulder contact to the head of Frawley.

Connacht centre Tom Daly (number 12) was dismissed in the third minute by referee Chris Busby

It did not take long for Leinster to take advantage when Ross Byrne intelligently pegged Connacht deep inside their own 22.

Trademark Leinster pressure on the Connacht line eventually resulted in the ball being swung wide as O'Loughlin dotted down in the corner after 14 minutes. This came after strong carries from Jamie Osborne and Byrne, who brilliantly added the extras from out wide.

However, 14-man Connacht refused to lie down and on 21 minutes Jack Carty reduced the lead with a well struck penalty.

Connacht continued to frustrate Leinster as a proper Irish inter-pro began to heat up. The pressure eventually told as right on the stroke of half time. Carty produced one of his long signature passes on penalty advantage to send veteran full back O'Halloran over in the corner.

Hawkshaw haunts new team

It was all change in the second half as Leinster surged clear with six tries. The first came on 53 minutes when Hawkshaw fought his way over following a great carry from Rhys Ruddock. The soon-to-be Connacht player converted his own try.

Three minutes later McGrath snipped around the tired Connacht fringes to run in untouched. Hawkshaw extended the lead to 21-8.

Clinical Leinster clocked up the bonus point on 64 minutes after Hawkshaw slid through a grubber kick which John Porch failed to gather. The ball then sat up for Frawley to grab the five pointer.

Frawley next turned provider three minutes later with a perfect offload to send O'Brien down the wing to score. Deegan then powered over to cap off an impressive display and remind Ireland coach Andy Farrell of his power. Hawkshaw found the target off the tee this time to bring up 38 points for Leinster.

The pick of the tries came on 77 minutes as O'Brien grabbed his second with a mazy run through the Connacht defence.

Hawkshaw added the conversion from the touchline to finish an impressive individual display as Leinster finished emphatic derby winners.

Connacht: O'Halloran, Porch, Farrell, Daly, McNulty, Carty (capt), Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Aungier, Dowling, Murray, Prendergast, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Murphy, Burke, McGrath, Dillane, Boyle, Blade, Arnold.

Leinster: J O'Brien, T O'Brien, Osborne, Frawley, O'Loughlin, Byrne, McGrath (capt); Dooley, Tracy, Ala'alatoa, Molony, McCarthy, Ruddock, Penny, Deegan

Replacements: Cronin, Byrne, Clarkson, Murphy, Moloney, McCarthy, Hawkshaw.

Referee: Chris Busby