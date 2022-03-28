Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Head coach Dan McFarland says Ulster must put Saturday's controversial defeat by the Stormers behind them ahead of the climax of the United Rugby Championship season.

Callum Reid had a try ruled out for a knock on in the closing stages, denying Ulster victory on South African soil.

The Head of URC Officials on Monday said he thought the referee had made an incorrect decision.

"It's just a fact - it's a try very simple," said McFarland.

The decision left Ulster enraged with captain Alan O'Connor claiming that Stormers flanker Hacjivah Dayimani, not Reid, had knocked the ball on.

However, following a lengthy TMO review, Stormers were awarded a scrum as the South African side held on for a controversial win.

The defeat means Ulster now trail Leinster by five points at the top of the URC table.

"The ball is dislodged out of Callum's hands, it goes backwards, he lands on it and scores a try. It's not complicated in any shape or form," added McFarland.

"My job is to put in the referee's report and follow up, that decision and a number of other instances that were of high importance.

"It's just a massive shame that the log for the rest of the season will not be a true reflection on how we've done and especially given how competitive it is at the top of the table.

"From my perspective as head coach I have to put that behind me and re-focus on what we have to do this week. We have to get on with preparing for an even bigger challenge in facing the Bulls."

'It's a tricky business'

After their narrow defeat by the Stormers, McFarland's men will have to regroup ahead of another test at the Bulls in the first of a long line of difficult fixtures.

After returning from South Africa Ulster face reigning European champions Toulouse in the quarter-finals of this season's competition before the run-in of the URC.

"The bottom line is given the series of games we have here, the two in South Africa, then two against last year's European champions, followed by Munster and Edinburgh, the playing resources have to be managed but the games have to be won. It is a tricky business," added McFarland.

"We're at the thick end of the season and guys are fighting for opportunities to play in these big games.

"At the same time it's about combinations and what combinations we think can win games.

"In terms of these games in South Africa, I think it's a really great experience for us and we will take a great deal from it."