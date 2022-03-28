Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom O'Flaherty has scored five tries for Exeter in this season's Premiership, most recently in the 35-31 defeat by Worcester Warriors on 12 March

Tom O'Flaherty will join Sale Sharks for the 2022-23 season, ending his five-year stay at Exeter Chiefs.

The winger, 27, who has scored 35 tries in 92 appearances for Exeter, has signed a three-year deal with Sharks.

O'Flaherty is the second Exeter player to be heading to the AJ Bell Stadium following England lock Jonny Hill.

"Tom is coming here in his prime, with his very best years ahead of him," said Sale director of rugby external-link Alex Sanderson.

"It's a massive boost for the club and it's a big indication of what we're all about and where we're trying to get to."

O'Flaherty joined Exeter ahead of the 2017-18 season from Welsh side Ospreys and went on to be part of the squad that won both the Premiership and the European Champions Cup in 2020.

But he will move north at the end of the current campaign along with Hill, as Sale reconstruct their team with England fly-half George Ford moving there from Leicester Tigers.

Exeter are currently fourth in the Premiership, one place and two points above Sale.