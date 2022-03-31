Andy Uren starts his first game for Bristol since 5 February

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Winger Tommy Freeman makes his first start since December as Northampton's only change for their home Premiership game against Bristol Bears.

He replaces injured Courtnall Skosan, while hooker Mike Haywood could make his 250th appearance from the bench.

Bears scrum-half Andy Uren starts alongside Callum Sheedy after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Siva Naulago returns on the wing following a four-match ban as director of rugby Pat Lam rings the changes.

Charles Piutau will be at full-back for his first start since January after appearing as a replacement in last weekend's narrow defeat at Saracens.

John Afoa and Jake Heenan start in the pack and Luke Morahan will be on the bench after a two-month lay-off because of injury.

Saints have won their last four games in all competitions - including a six-try rout of London Irish last weekend - and although they are seventh in the table, they are only four points behind Exeter Chiefs in fourth.

David Ribbans and Api Ratuniyarawa are paired together in the second row for the 15th time this season and Wales fly-half Dan Biggar again partners Alex Mitchell.

Saints won 36-20 at Ashton Gate in round nine, when Freeman scored two of their tries, but have lost their last three home Premiership matches against the Bears, including a 28-21 defeat last season.

Northampton full-back George Furbank told BBC Radio Northampton:

"It's pretty much knockout rugby (now) in a league situation. We've struggled with inconsistency before, but we know that to get a top-four place we need to be consistent from now on in.

"It's going to be a ball-in-play, high-tempo game and if we can put in a performance like we did last weekend (at London Irish), minus that first 20 minutes, I think we'll come out with a good result.

"If we get loose, that brings them into the game massively, so we've got to be very good at what we do, we've got to put our game on the park and make as few errors as possible."

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I had an interesting question after the last game - they said you looked more fluid on the weekend and I said yeah, that's because Harry Randall has come back. He knows exactly the game plan. Andy [Uren] is available this weekend as well.

"When you look at that scrum, we haven't been dominating much at all in games. But then you look at the personnel we're missing; that's the nature of the salary cap. You lose one, two, three in that position, it makes it very difficult.

"Johnny's [Afoa] back, that will help, so yeah we're confident. It's very rare that it happens and it happened to us a couple of times early on when we were depleted with numbers."

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Carey, Moon, Coles, James, Proctor, Hendy.

Bristol: Piutau; Naulago, Radradra, Frisch, Leiua; Sheedy, Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Attwood, Joyce (capt), Vui, Heenan, Harding.

Replacements: Kerr, Woolmore, Armstrong, Jeffries, Randall, Eden, O'Conor, Morahan.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).