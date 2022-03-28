Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Both Harlequins men's and women's senior sides play home matches at Twickenham Stoop

Harlequins have revealed plans to expand and improve supporter facilities at their Twickenham Stoop home ground, subject to planning approval.

Premiership champions Quins have sold out every home men's fixture this season at the 14,800-capacity stadium.

Improved entertainment and catering facilities behind the North Stand including extra covered seating and a larger club shop are part of the plans.

Harlequins hope to have the work completed by the start of next season.

"We continue to plan for the long-term future and that includes building a top-quality home for our great club," chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said.

"The huge financial impact of Covid-19 means the significant investment required to deliver these plans is inevitably going to take more time to complete.

"But we must invest in our stadium to improve the standard of facilities for our supporters on match days."

As well as improvements to the North Village, a new covered entrance will also be installed at the Jason Leonard Gate to include new turnstiles and more ticket office windows.

Both men's and women's senior sides play home matches at the ground just a short walk from Twickenham Stadium. The men will have played two regular season Premiership matches at Twickenham against Northampton and Gloucester by the end of this campaign.

Harlequins women also played a Premier 15s match for the first time at Twickenham in December when they beat Wasps 29-5.