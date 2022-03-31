Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys were beaten 45-15 by Lions in the opening match of their URC trip to South Africa

United Rugby Championship: Stormers v Ospreys Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and via the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 3 April from 18:05 GMT and later on demand .

Ospreys welcome back eight players from Wales international duty for Saturday's United Rugby Championship game against Stormers in Cape Town.

Wing Alex Cuthbert, centre Owen Watkin and outside-half Gareth Anscombe all return in the backline.

Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake and Tomas Francis make an all-changed front row, with lock Adam Beard and flanker Jac Morgan also drafted in.

Stormers make four changes from their win last weekend against Ulster.

Rikus Pretorius comes in at inside centre with Damian Willemse moving to full-back in place of injured Warrick Gelant.

Flankers Hacjivah Dayimani and Junior Pokomela come into the back row, where Ernst van Rhyn has been ruled out by injury.

Beard, who started all Wales' Six Nations games, returns to the Osprey's second row alongside Bradley Davies who this week signed a one-year contract extension.

Morgan Morris moves to number eight in place of Ethan Roots, allowing flanker Morgan to take over on the blind-side.

There is also a switch among the three-quarters with Keelan Giles moving to the left wing to make way for Cuthbert on the right.

Watkin who started the last four games of Wales' campaign replaces Kieran Williams alongside Michael Collins at centre.

Stand-off Gareth Anscombe - who was limited to just 23 minutes of Six Nations duty - takes over from Stephen Myler alongside captain Rhys Webb at half-back.

Prop Nicky Smith could make his 150th appearance from the bench having dropped out of the front row after last weekend's heavy 45-15 defeat to Lions in Johannesburg.

Toby Booth, Ospreys Head coach, said: "There are no airs or graces about last Friday, it was a disappointing result and the nature of it. What is great is that we have had an influx of Welsh internationals that care about each other and the region.

"They have come in and brought some buoyancy to the group and I cannot speak highly enough of what the international boys have done, on and off the pitch, this week.

"We know we need to put our best foot forward against the Stormers to set ourselves for a strong finish to the season."

Stormers: Damian Willemse; Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Rikus Pretorius, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet; Steven Kitshoff (capt), Chad Solomon, Frans Malherbe, Adre Smith, Marvin Orie, Junior Pokomela, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Connor Evans, Deon Fourie, Ben-Jason Dixon, Herschel Jantjies, Sergeal Petersen.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Alex Cuthbert, Michael Collins, Owen Watkin, Keelan Giles; Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Webb (capt); Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Ethan Roots, Harri Deaves, Reuben Morgan Williams, Max Nagy

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistants: Marius van der Westhuizen & Dylen November (SARU)

TMO: Quinton Immelman (SARU)