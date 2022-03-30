Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jonathan Bell (right) will replace Jared Payne (left) as Ulster's defence coach

Ulster have announced that European Cup-winning centre Jonny Bell will return to the province as defence coach this summer.

The 48-year-old will replace Jared Payne on a three-year deal.

Bell, who won 36 Ireland caps, was previously Ulster's assistant coach and had spells with Gloucester, Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors.

Skills coach Craig Newby has also signed a contract extension to remain at Ulster until 2024.

Bell helped Ulster win their only European Cup in 1999 and was forced to retire in 2006 after injury problems. He coached at Kingspan Stadium as elite player development officer before a four-year stint as assistant coach from 2011-15.

He then made the move to Gloucester, and spent five years as their defence coach before taking over as attack coach at Glasgow Warriors for the 2020-21 season.

Ulster a top-class team

Bell will return to Kingspan Stadium this summer from Premiership side, Worcester Warriors, where he is currently defence coach.

"Jonny's homecoming to the province is an exciting prospect. Defence has been at the forefront of his game, both as a player and as a coach, and he has a wealth of coaching experience that will be hugely valuable to us," said head coach Dan McFarland.

Bell added: "I'm really excited to be going back to Ulster Rugby where it began for me all those years ago.

"Ulster are a top-class team, extremely well-coached, and with an exciting crop of young and experienced players.

"I am thrilled to be working with Dan McFarland and his coaching team and look forward to adding my knowledge and experience to an already driven and dynamic group."