Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe's Sevens commitments could see her miss Ireland's final Six Nations game against Scotland

Ireland wing Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe says the squad "trust" Irish rugby bosses to find the right balance between the 15s and Sevens games.

Murphy Crowe is among a number of Ireland's Six Nations squad contracted to the country's Sevens programme.

The issue has been brought into sharp focus again by a clash between a World Sevens series event and Ireland's last Six Nations game against Scotland.

"It's a balance alright," said Tipperary woman Murphy Crowe.

"But we put all our trust in [Ireland 15s coach] Greg (McWilliams), Aidan (McNulty) our sevens coach and David Nucifora [IRFU Performance Director].

"The three of them are going decide what's best for the team at the time."

After Ireland's shock failure last September to qualify for this year's World Cup, Ireland former coach Philip Doyle called on the Irish Rugby Football Union to separate the 15s and Sevens games, saying that the attempt to marry the two "hasn't worked".

The fallout from Ireland's failure to qualify for the World Cup included players past and present sending a letter to the Irish Government which outlined grievances with the running of the women's game in the country.

An independent report was then commissioned which came up with 30 recommendations on how to address failings in the governance of the sport and IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts also issued an apology to the players.

Despite Ireland's opening defeat, Murphy Crowe heaped praise on new coach Greg McWilliams

The Ireland women were surprise finalists at the World Sevens Series tournament in Seville two months ago where they were narrowly beaten by Australia and will be hoping to ensure qualification for the World Cup Sevens which take place in South Africa in September.

More immediately, Murphy Crowe is likely to be among a number of Ireland's Six Nations squad required for the World Series event in Canada at the end of April which is the week when the Irish face Scotland.

"It's obviously a huge year for Sevens and doing so well in Seville has grown the Sevens game. We're all about putting Irish Sevens on the map at the moment but having the backing of the 15s girls is amazing," added Murphy Crowe, who scored Ireland's first try in Saturday's 27-19 Six Nations defeat by Wales.

"It's almost like having this one united team together, pushing you on and it's not like two separate sides trying to take on the World Cup on your own.

"They've made it quite clear what priorities lie ahead for the Sevens programme, just that we have to qualify for the World Cup this summer and hopefully head to Cape Town in September."

Despite their opening defeat last weekend when they lost after leading 14-5 at half-time, Murphy Crowe insists that morale remains high in the squad.

McWilliams took over as Ireland coach following Adam Griggs' departure and Murphy Crowe heaped praise on the new regime.

"Greg is so encouraging and just builds so much confidence in every player. We did quite a lot of team bonding and culture stuff which has really helped us."