Jersey have won the past two Siam Cup matches having beaten Guernsey 29-19 in 2019

Jersey and Guernsey will face one another in back-to-back Siam Cup matches in May.

The historic rugby fixture between the two island clubs was cancelled in 2020 and delayed in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Jersey, who are represented by the club's amateur Athletic side, won the re-arranged 2021 match in Guernsey in November.

Jersey will host their rivals on Saturday 14 May before travelling to Guernsey seven days later.

Jersey have won the Siam Cup 62 times to Guernsey's 16 victories since it was first contested in 1920.