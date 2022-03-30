Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France's meetings with England have decided the title's destination in recent years

England's final-round showdown with Women's Six Nations rivals France has sold out Bayonne's Stade Jean Dauger, more than a month in advance.

The game on 30 April is likely to decide the Championship's outcome with England and France well clear of the other sides in the world rankings.

Stade Jean Dauger will be filled with 10,600 spectators for the match.

"This exceptional support is a real source of motivation for the players," said France coach Annick Hayraud.

France won their opening match against Italy 39-6 in Grenoble on Sunday in front of 14,000 spectators, a record for the fixture.

England won 19-13 in Pau in 2020 and 10-6 at the Twickenham Stoop in 2021 in the teams' last two meetings in the competition.

However, France were the last team to beat England in the Women's Six Nations, inflicting a 18-17 defeat on their home turf in March 2018.