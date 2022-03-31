Dave Attwood toured England with New Zealand in 2014 but missed out on the World Cup squad in 2015

Former England lock Dave Attwood is to return to Bath for the 2022-23 season.

Attwood, 34, will leave Bristol at the end of the campaign, three years after moving away from the Rec.

He won 24 caps for England during an eight-year spell at Bath which saw him make 157 appearances including the 2015 Premiership final loss to Saracens and the 2014 Challenge Cup final defeat.

Attwood began his career at Bristol in 2007 before moving to Gloucester in 2009 and Bath in 2011.

He also had a spell on loan at French side Toulon in early 2018.

"We've been looking for a physical second row who can come in and has experience," Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He's a quality Premiership and international second row, somebody who's going to be with us all year and somebody who can really help develop our set piece game and our carry game through traffic when you have the games that are tight and you need to make space."

Attwood has played 71 times for Bristol in his two spells at the club where he first started out.

"It's great to return to Bath and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play at the Rec once again in front of so many of the fans who I have come to know over such a long time at the club," the forward said.

"My family and I are settled in the area and I'm excited to contribute and to support the crop of young players with their development.

"My time at Bristol has been hugely enjoyable and I'm grateful to Pat Lam and the Lansdown family for the opportunities I was given. It goes without saying that I will remain fully committed for the remainder of this season before focusing on the next chapter of my career."