Jeff Toomaga-Allen has made 18 appearances for Wasps this season

Wasps prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen has been banned for three games following an incident in Tuesday's Premiership Rugby Cup game against Saracens.

The 31-year-old New Zealander made contact with the face of Saracens flanker Theo Dan with his forearm and admitted a charge of striking.

It was not seen by the referee and Toomaga-Allen played the entire game.

Judicial officer Charles Cuthbert said the blow reached "the red card threshold" but was not intentional.

Toomaga-Allen, who won a cap for the All Blacks in 2013, will miss Saturday's away Premiership game against Gloucester and the home fixture against Worcester Warriors on 23 April.

He will also be unavailable for their European Challenge Cup last-16 game against as-yet unknown opponents on the weekend of 15-17 April.

Toomaga-Allen joined Wasps from Super Rugby's Hurricanes in 2019 and has played 18 games this season, scoring one try.