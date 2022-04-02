Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Prendergast ran in a brilliant opening-minute try for Connacht

United Rugby Championship Benetton (3) 17 Tries: Padovani, Halafihi Cons: Da Re 2 Pen: Da Re Connacht (14) 21 Tries: Prendergast, Murray, Tuimauga Cons: Carty 3

Connacht needed a late Tietie Tuimauga try to beat Benetton in Italy and keep alive their hopes of reaching the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

Cian Prendergast and Niall Murray tries helped Connacht establish a 14-3 lead at half-time.

Benetton fought back to lead in the second half though with Edoardo Padovani and Toa Halafihi crossing.

But Tuimauga forced himself over the line with five minutes left as the Irish province edged a see-saw game.

The result keeps Connacht in the race for a place in the play-offs as they move up to ninth, five points adrift of the Bulls in eighth.

Looking to bounce back from heavy defeats by Edinburgh and Leinster, Connacht got off to a flier when Prendergast crossed inside the opening minute, collecting a Jack Carty pass before charging past three Benetton players.

While the hosts got on the board with a Giacomo Da Re penalty, Connacht dominated the majority of the first half and crossed for the second time through Murray, who forced his way over after Paul Boyle had been stopped short.

Carty's conversion put the Irish province 14-3 up at half-time, although coach Andy Friend would have perhaps been disappointed that his side were unable to turn their dominance into further scores.

Padovani's try eight minutes after the restart signalled a period of Benetton dominance

Ireland wing Mack Hansen made a superb try-saving interception within two minutes of the restart but Benetton got their opening try when Padovani crossed on 48 to swing momentum in the hosts' favour.

With the game on a knife edge, Connacht were put under more pressure when Prendergast was shown a yellow card just after the hour and they failed to hang on as Halafihi's converted score with 10 minutes left put Benetton ahead for the first time.

But having been under sustained pressure, Connacht showed impressive resilience to work their way up the pitch immediately and restore their lead thanks to Tuimauga's first try for the club.

Benetton applied pressure in the closing stages but their attempts to snatch a match-winning try were repelled by a desperate Connacht defence as the Irish side claimed a crucial victory ahead of next week's European Champions Cup last-16 game against Leinster.

Benetton: Coetzee, Padovani, Brex, Menoncello, Ioane, Da Re, Duvenage (capt); Gallo, Nicotera, Tetaz, Herbst, Ruzza, Lamaro, Negri, Halafihi.

Replacements: Baravalle, Nemer, Pasquali, Cannone, Zuliani, Braley, Marin, Riera.

Connacht: O'Halloran, Porch, Farrell, Arnold, Hansen, J Carty (capt), Marmion; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham, Murray, Fifita, Prendergast, Boyle.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, McGrath, Tuimauga, Thornbury, Papali'I, Blade, Fitzgerald, Masterson.