Joy for Leinster after Jimmy O'Brien scores a try in the Irish derby

United Rugby Championship - Munster v Leinster Munster (12) 19 Try: De Allende Con: Carbery Pens: Carbery 4 Leinster (14) 34 Tries: Ringrose, Lowe 2, O'Brien Con: Byrne Pens: Byrne 4

United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster have moved 10 points clear thanks to a 34-19 bonus-point win over over derby rivals Munster in Limerick.

Leinster led 14-12 at the break after a Garry Ringrose try while Joey Carbery fired over four Munster penalties.

Tries from James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien helped Leinster to a 29-12 advantage before Damian de Allende went over to give the hosts hope.

However, Lowe's second try six minutes from time sealed a Leinster victory.

Leo Cullen's men built a number of early phases before fly-half Ross Byrne kicked them ahead - Carbery, who was tackled high by Jack Conan, landed a levelling 13th-minute penalty.

A smart Leinster move off a line-out had O'Brien and Lowe stretching their legs. The pack pounded away before Byrne swung a pass wide for Ringrose to go over unopposed in the corner.

With the conversion missed, Carbery punished a second high tackle to close the gap to 8-6, before then cancelling out a Byrne effort.

Damian de Allende celebrates his try but it failed to spark a Munster comeback in Limerick

Carbery duly nudged Munster in front with a 36th-minute place-kick, only for Leinster to force a late turnover and set up Byrne to boot them back in front.

Notably, with Caelan Doris becoming more prominent, Leinster went up a gear on the restart as Byrne and Robbie Henshaw sent Lowe reaching over for an unconverted 47th-minute try.

Fineen Wycherley's late hit on Josh van der Flier soon allowed Byrne to widen the margin to 22-12.

The lead was extended further after some very good hands in midfield - particularly from Henshaw - freed up space for the lively O'Brien to get past Conor Murray and finish smartly. Byrne added the conversion.

Craig Casey's introduction sparked Munster as they looked for a response, the scrum-half going close from a quick tap before fellow replacement Ben Healy released De Allende for the line. The home crowd erupted and Carbery converted.

It was game on again with Healy at fly-half and Carbery moved to full-back, but Leinster coolly wrapped up the result when Byrne's scooped pass sent Lowe over in the corner to complete his double.

Munster: Gallagher; Nash, Farrell, De Allende, Daly; Carbery, Murray; Loughman, Scannell, Archer; Jenkins, F Wycherley; O'Mahony (capt), Cloete, Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, J Wycherley, Ryan, Ahern, Kendellen, Casey, Healy, Earls.

Leinster: Keenan; O'Brien, Ringrose (capt), Henshaw, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; E Byrne, Tracy, Ala'alatoa; Toner, Dunne; Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, Healy, Furlong, Molony, Murphy, McGrath, Frawley, Deegan.