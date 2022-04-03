Close menu

Welsh club rugby results, 2-3 April, 2022

Indigo Group Premiership

Aberavon 33 - 14 Ebbw Vale

Bridgend 23 - 27 Swansea

Llandovery 21 - 41 Cardiff

Pontypridd 19 - 13 Llanelli

Newport 31-32 RGC

Admiral National Championship

Bargoed 22 - 10 Pontypool

Glamorgan Wanderers 17 - 50 Narberth

WRU Championship Plate

Bedwas 20 - 0 Beddau (match awarded to Bedwas)

Trebanos 30 - 7 Cross Keys

Ystalyfera 52 - 31 Tata Steel

WRU National Plate semi finals

Brecon 29 - 31 Treorchy

Penallta 35 - 6 Newcastle Emlyn

WRU National Bowl semi finals

Aberavon Green Stars 18 - 23 Llanharan

Bryncethin 17 - 15 Fairwater

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Bedlinog 20 - 15 Nelson

Blaenavon 17 - 47 Senghenydd

Dowlais 31 - 3 Risca

Monmouth 28 - 43 Newbridge

Division 1 East Central

Dinas Powys 27 - 12 Cambrian Welfare

Mountain Ash P - P Barry

St Peters 27 - 25 St Josephs

Ynysybwl P - P Rhydyfelin

Division 1 North

Caernarfon 8 - 12 Bala

Pwllheli P - P Dolgellau

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford 32 - 17 Bridgend Athletic

Dunvant 30 - 28 Kenfig Hill

Glynneath 23 - 20 Birchgrove

Waunarlwydd 50 - 25 Brynamman

Division 1 West

Crymych 40 - 12 Gowerton

Llanelli Wanderers 17 - 36 Aberystwyth

Whitland 7 - 43 Llangennech

Division 2 East

Cwmbran 19 - 7 Blackwood

Talywain P - P Caerleon

Ynysddu 54 - 20 Abergavenny

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi 40 - 14 Gilfach Goch

Cilfynydd 27 - 33 Abercynon

Llantwit Fardre 27 - 22 Llantrisant

Taffs Well 7 - 41 Aberdare

Treharris 38 - 20 Caerphilly

Division 2 North

Abergele 0 - 36 Nant Conwy II

Mold 26 - 8 Newtown

Rhyl & District P - P Welshpool

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports 7 - 24 Ystradgynlais

Builth Wells 36 - 0 Pyle

Heol y Cyw 34 - 20 Seven Sisters

Maesteg Celtic 21 - 36 Pencoed

Porthcawl P - P Aberavon Quins

Resolven 19 - 36 Morriston

Division 2 West

Burry Port 30 - 15 Pontarddulais

Carmarthen Athletic 6 - 28 Kidwelly

Loughor 31 - 12 Tenby United

Mumbles P - P Fishguard

Pontyberem 23 - 24 Tycroes

Division 3 East A

Abertysswg 13 - 14 Abertillery B G

Blaina 17 - 28 RTB Ebbw Vale

Garndiffaith P - P Deri

Llanhilleth 17 - 47 Rhymney

Division 3 East Central A

Cardiff Quins 27 - 27 Tylorstown

Old Illtydians P - P Penygraig

Pentyrch 20 - 42 St Albans

Division 3 North

Mold II 17 - 10 Llangefni II

Rhosllanerchrugog 7 - 43 Dinbych II

Ruthin II P - P Machynlleth

Wrexham II 7 - 81 Holyhead

Division 3 West Central A

Bryncoch 54 - 12 Baglan

Swansea Uplands 22 - 3 Cwmafan

Taibach 32 - 60 Abercrave

Vardre P - P Nantymoel

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 13 - 3 Pembroke Dock Quins

Haverfordwest P - P Llangwm

St Clears 37 - 3 Laugharne

Tregaron 40 - 5 St Davids

Division 3 East B

Chepstow 14 - 15 Bedwellty

Nantyglo 16 - 27 Newport Saracens

St Julians HSOB 45 - 14 Blackwood Stars

Whiteheads 51 - 14 New Panteg

Division 3 East Central B

Llandaff P - P Hirwaun

Old Penarthians 24 - 42 Wattstown

Treherbert 18 - 29 Cefn Coed

Division 3 West Central B

Alltwen 14 - 16 Glais

Briton Ferry 12 - 27 Cefn Cribwr

Crynant P - P Glyncorrwg

Maesteg P - P Penlan

Division 3 West B

Amman United 36 - 20 New Dock Stars

Betws P - P Tumble

Bynea 12 - 66 Furnace United

Cefneithin 3 - 6 Llandybie

Llandeilo 20 - 3 Llangadog

Trimsaran 36 - 0 Penygroes

Division 3 East C

Beaufort 29 - 42 Bettws

Crickhowell P - P Brynithel

Hollybush 0 - 28 Pontllanfraith

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmtwrch 24 - 50 Tonna

Fall Bay P - P Pontycymmer

Ogmore Vale 24 - 7 Cwmgwrach

Pantyffynnon 7 - 74 South Gower

Penybanc 8 - 13 Pontyates

Division 3 East D

Girling P - P Tredegar

Welsh women's games

Admiral Women's National Leagues

Premiership

Caernarfon 62 - 15 COBRA

Division 1

Llantwit Fardre 5 - 39 Burry Port

Whitland 50 - 12 Seven Sisters

Division 2

CR Cymry Caerdydd 64 - 27 Morriston

Porthcawl 50 - 10 Porth Harlequins

Whitchurch P - P Lampeter Town

