Welsh club rugby results
From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 2-3 April, 2022
Indigo Group Premiership
Aberavon 33 - 14 Ebbw Vale
Bridgend 23 - 27 Swansea
Llandovery 21 - 41 Cardiff
Pontypridd 19 - 13 Llanelli
Newport 31-32 RGC
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed 22 - 10 Pontypool
Glamorgan Wanderers 17 - 50 Narberth
WRU Championship Plate
Bedwas 20 - 0 Beddau (match awarded to Bedwas)
Trebanos 30 - 7 Cross Keys
Ystalyfera 52 - 31 Tata Steel
WRU National Plate semi finals
Brecon 29 - 31 Treorchy
Penallta 35 - 6 Newcastle Emlyn
WRU National Bowl semi finals
Aberavon Green Stars 18 - 23 Llanharan
Bryncethin 17 - 15 Fairwater
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Bedlinog 20 - 15 Nelson
Blaenavon 17 - 47 Senghenydd
Dowlais 31 - 3 Risca
Monmouth 28 - 43 Newbridge
Division 1 East Central
Dinas Powys 27 - 12 Cambrian Welfare
Mountain Ash P - P Barry
St Peters 27 - 25 St Josephs
Ynysybwl P - P Rhydyfelin
Division 1 North
Caernarfon 8 - 12 Bala
Pwllheli P - P Dolgellau
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford 32 - 17 Bridgend Athletic
Dunvant 30 - 28 Kenfig Hill
Glynneath 23 - 20 Birchgrove
Waunarlwydd 50 - 25 Brynamman
Division 1 West
Crymych 40 - 12 Gowerton
Llanelli Wanderers 17 - 36 Aberystwyth
Whitland 7 - 43 Llangennech
Division 2 East
Cwmbran 19 - 7 Blackwood
Talywain P - P Caerleon
Ynysddu 54 - 20 Abergavenny
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi 40 - 14 Gilfach Goch
Cilfynydd 27 - 33 Abercynon
Llantwit Fardre 27 - 22 Llantrisant
Taffs Well 7 - 41 Aberdare
Treharris 38 - 20 Caerphilly
Division 2 North
Abergele 0 - 36 Nant Conwy II
Mold 26 - 8 Newtown
Rhyl & District P - P Welshpool
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports 7 - 24 Ystradgynlais
Builth Wells 36 - 0 Pyle
Heol y Cyw 34 - 20 Seven Sisters
Maesteg Celtic 21 - 36 Pencoed
Porthcawl P - P Aberavon Quins
Resolven 19 - 36 Morriston
Division 2 West
Burry Port 30 - 15 Pontarddulais
Carmarthen Athletic 6 - 28 Kidwelly
Loughor 31 - 12 Tenby United
Mumbles P - P Fishguard
Pontyberem 23 - 24 Tycroes
Division 3 East A
Abertysswg 13 - 14 Abertillery B G
Blaina 17 - 28 RTB Ebbw Vale
Garndiffaith P - P Deri
Llanhilleth 17 - 47 Rhymney
Division 3 East Central A
Cardiff Quins 27 - 27 Tylorstown
Old Illtydians P - P Penygraig
Pentyrch 20 - 42 St Albans
Division 3 North
Mold II 17 - 10 Llangefni II
Rhosllanerchrugog 7 - 43 Dinbych II
Ruthin II P - P Machynlleth
Wrexham II 7 - 81 Holyhead
Division 3 West Central A
Bryncoch 54 - 12 Baglan
Swansea Uplands 22 - 3 Cwmafan
Taibach 32 - 60 Abercrave
Vardre P - P Nantymoel
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 13 - 3 Pembroke Dock Quins
Haverfordwest P - P Llangwm
St Clears 37 - 3 Laugharne
Tregaron 40 - 5 St Davids
Division 3 East B
Chepstow 14 - 15 Bedwellty
Nantyglo 16 - 27 Newport Saracens
St Julians HSOB 45 - 14 Blackwood Stars
Whiteheads 51 - 14 New Panteg
Division 3 East Central B
Llandaff P - P Hirwaun
Old Penarthians 24 - 42 Wattstown
Treherbert 18 - 29 Cefn Coed
Division 3 West Central B
Alltwen 14 - 16 Glais
Briton Ferry 12 - 27 Cefn Cribwr
Crynant P - P Glyncorrwg
Maesteg P - P Penlan
Division 3 West B
Amman United 36 - 20 New Dock Stars
Betws P - P Tumble
Bynea 12 - 66 Furnace United
Cefneithin 3 - 6 Llandybie
Llandeilo 20 - 3 Llangadog
Trimsaran 36 - 0 Penygroes
Division 3 East C
Beaufort 29 - 42 Bettws
Crickhowell P - P Brynithel
Hollybush 0 - 28 Pontllanfraith
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmtwrch 24 - 50 Tonna
Fall Bay P - P Pontycymmer
Ogmore Vale 24 - 7 Cwmgwrach
Pantyffynnon 7 - 74 South Gower
Penybanc 8 - 13 Pontyates
Division 3 East D
Girling P - P Tredegar
Welsh women's games
Admiral Women's National Leagues
Premiership
Caernarfon 62 - 15 COBRA
Division 1
Llantwit Fardre 5 - 39 Burry Port
Whitland 50 - 12 Seven Sisters
Division 2
CR Cymry Caerdydd 64 - 27 Morriston
Porthcawl 50 - 10 Porth Harlequins
Whitchurch P - P Lampeter Town