Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ibitoye has been playing for the Israeli Tel Aviv Heat team this campaign

Premiership side Bristol Bears have signed winger Gabriel Ibitoye from Tel Aviv Heat for the 2022-23 season.

Ibitoye, 23, spent a year with Harlequins and scored eight tries in 23 league appearances before moving to French Top 14 side Agen in 2020.

He joined Montpellier on loan that same season and switched to the Israeli franchise team to play in the Rugby Europe Super Cup this year.

Ibitoye was part of the England side that won the 2017 Under-20 Six Nations.

"Bristol is one of the most exciting clubs in the Premiership so it's a fantastic opportunity for me and one I'm looking forward to taking," Ibitoye said.

"The experience in both France and Israel has been great for my development, as a player and a person, but I still have ambitions on the international stage, and I feel I can achieve those objectives at Bears."