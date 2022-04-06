Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets number eight Sione Kalamafoni walks off after being shown a red card against Cardiff

Scarlets number eight Sione Kalamafoni will not serve a suspension after being sent off against Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Kalamafoni was shown a red card for a high tackle on Cardiff replacement Gwilym Bradley early in the second half of the 35-20 win in Llanelli.

A URC disciplinary panel decided the red card was sufficient punishment.

Kalamafoni is therefore available for the return fixture in Cardiff on 9 April.

The disciplinary panel of Sibonile Khoza (South Africa), Achille Reali (Italy) and Rose-Alice Murphy (Ireland) agreed with the decision of the referee to issue a red card.

They found though there was enough to warrant mitigation with indirect contact to the head, actions by a second tackler and a drop in height by the ball carrier.