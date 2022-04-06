Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellis Genge was appointed Leicester Tigers captain in August

Leicester Tigers captain Ellis Genge says a reality check from his father inspired him to improve his game.

The prop, 27, started all five matches for England in the Six Nations for the first time, and has led the Tigers to the top of the Premiership this season.

"My old man sat down and said 'you're not as good as you think you are' sort of thing," Genge recalled.

"It was good of him to check me. That was about a year ago and I'd like to say I've made a change to that."

Genge, who will leave Welford Road at the end of the season to rejoin Bristol, said watching a replay of performances also prompted him to work on his form.

"I've had games in the past when I have been significantly better than how I have played in recent months," Genge told BBC Radio Leicester.

"But I've never put together consistent performances, it was always a one in a blue moon sort of thing.

"I saw a highlights video and all the clips were in these old kits from Leicester, and thought 'I better pull my finger out' because I'm obviously not playing well enough to make the highlights reel.

"I don't think I've tremendously added stuff to my game. I'm just maturing a lot as a player and learning how to use my own skillset better. And as opposed to waiting for stuff to happen, going to make it happen myself a bit more."