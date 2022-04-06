Women's Six Nations 2022: England v Wales Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales and the BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

In her latest BBC Sport column, Olympic sevens star and Wales wing Jasmine Joyce talks about leaving it late against Scotland, facing the old enemy and Westlife song requests.

Cunningham's comeback kids

Two tough games, two bonus-point wins, we could not have asked for a better start in this Six Nations.

Many of us did not realise we had got the bonus point over Scotland, we were just so relieved to come back and win the game.

Siwan [Lillicrap, the Wales captain] said to us after "we can't keep leaving it late", so this weekend against England we are going to fire right from the start.

Our performances have been far from perfect, but the pleasing thing for us is that we are going out there, not performing at our best - individually or collectively - but still coming away with wins.

We never used to do that. In the autumn internationals we were the team to drop off in the second half, we were the team to lose it at the death, so it is credit to the players and coaches that we are now able to finish off games.

There are areas we can work on. For me personally and from a backs perspective, we want a lot more ball in hand and in space ideally so we are not running into brick walls.

We have got a really threatening back line and we want to utilise that.

Supersubs and selection headaches

Ioan [Cunningham, the Wales coach] is going to have some difficult decisions picking the starting XV this week given the impact the bench has made in the opening two games.

As a bench player you want to come on and make an impact and they have definitely been doing that, so credit to them. Pretty much all of their tries were game-changing.

England are the best team in the world right now and we know they are going to come out fighting.

We want to go out and win of course, but Ioan is not putting any pressure on us. We have to remember we have only been professional three or four months, those girls have been professional for years.

We are expected to lose, we are the underdogs, but that is sometimes the best place to be.

We just want to perform at our best, to individually know and boss our roles.

Silent rivalries

Wales v England is always a great battle and you get players that really step up in games like this.

We play against the England girls week-in week-out in the Premier 15s. It is going to be really tough to go against them, but I am looking forward to seeing what we can bring.

There are more than 11,000 tickets sold at Kingsholm, so what an occasion. We as players always want to perform on a big stage and what bigger stage do you want than this?

It is going to be a great occasion not just for women's rugby, but for women's sport in general.

I was actually sitting in the stands in St Helen's when Wales last beat England in 2015. I think it was Elinor Snowsill that kicked to Laurie Harries for the winning try, it was unbelievable.

We definitely take inspiration from that.

Wales' backline including Kayleigh Powell, Jasmine Joyce and Lisa Neumann has impressed this campaign

What we have in camp right now is belief. The coaches are allowing us to go out there and believe that we can put in a performance, that we can win. We have not had that in a long time.

England have got a massive pack and threatening backs, but then so have we.

We have won loads of penalties in the scrum and stolen lineout ball, and when our backline gets firing we can do some damage.

There are players like Sarah Bern who I play with at Bristol, she is a person I do not want to be running into or have running at me, she is probably one of the best props in the world.

I was watching her run in a try from 50m against Italy, she has got incredible gas. It is actually not okay for a prop to be running at that speed! I think she is a former centre, but still.

We are close to the Bristol girls, but coming up to this game it all goes quiet, the WhatsApp groups go quiet.

We respect one another in that we play for Wales and they play for England. We will not speak to them in the build-up because you do not want to give anything away, but I am sure there will be lots on the pitch, lots of banter, lots of messing around and probably some arguments.

But then after the game we are all friends again, just like rugby should be.

Jasmine Joyce is shrugged off by England prop Sarah Bern in their 2019 Six Nations meeting

DJ battles

There are going to be 11,000 fans in Gloucester so Ioan brought a DJ in to training this week, I am guessing to replicate the noise. It hit home how loud it will actually be.

Obviously three international games on the trot is tough, so there are dips in energy, but to come into camp on a Monday and have a DJ there is just the sort of pick-up we need.

My requests would be something like Cascada or Basehunter, but I think it was Keira [Bevan] who requested something like Westlife, the DJ said, "I do not think I have ever played that".

Keira was in charge of music until Sisilia [Tuipulotu] came on the scene. Keira did okay, but it was more like singalong songs which I love, but I do not think some of the other players liked it. Sisilia plays music like we have never heard before, I do not even know where she gets it from, but it is brilliant.

We have a weekend off after this game, which I know a few of us are looking forward to.

I think the last weekend I had off was when I had Covid back in January. I will be heading back to St Davids, my mother is already going on about making a roast and her cooking is 10 out of 10.

That is just what you need, being cooked for and being looked after. I cannot wait, but we have the small matter of England to deal with first.

Jasmine Joyce was speaking to BBC Sport Wales' Ceri Coleman-Phillips.