Bath centurian Beno Obano has not played for the club since a serious knee injury in October

Bath loose-head prop Beno Obano has signed a new contract to remain with the Premiership club.

Obano, 27, has made over 100 appearances for the club since joining their academy in 2014.

He has not featured for Bath since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in their defeat against Harlequins in October, however.

He earned his first of three international caps for England in the 2021 Six Nations against Scotland.

"It hasn't been an ideal period for me, but I'm fortunate to have support from a lot of good people at the club," Obano said.

"I came through the academy with several of boys who are still in the squad and I'm really proud of the journey we have all been on together.

"This season hasn't gone the way we as a group, and me as an individual, would have wanted but looking ahead to the future, there is a lot to be positive about."