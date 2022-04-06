Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santiago Medrano made his international debut against Wales in June 2018 and played in all four of Argentina's group games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Premiership side Worcester Warriors have signed Argentina prop Santiago Medrano for the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old tight-head has won 30 caps and joins from Australian Super Rugby side Western Force.

Medrano is the fourth new signing made by Warriors' lead rugby consultant Steve Diamond before next season.

"He comes highly recommended, and at 25 years old with 30 caps under his belt has the ideal profile I am looking for to join the club," Diamond said.

Medrano moved to Western Force last year after three seasons with Jaguares - the former Argentinian franchise in Super Rugby.

"I'm delighted to be joining Worcester Warriors," Medrano said.

"From the moment I spoke with Steve, I knew this was the club for me. The Premiership is the best competition in the world. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and play in front of our fans at Sixways."

Medrano follows England hooker Curtis Langdon and back row forward Cameron Neild from Sale, and lock Fergus Lee-Warner - his former team-mate at Western Force - to Sixways before next season as Diamond continues to reshape the squad before he takes over as director of rugby in the summer.