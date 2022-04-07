Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sexton last played for Leinster on 22 January against Bath

Heineken Champions Cup: Connacht v Leinster Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 8 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Johnny Sexton will make his first Leinster appearance since January as he returns for the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Irish rivals Connacht.

Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong form an all-Ireland front row.

Connacht have also called upon their contingent of Irish internationals with Bundee Aki named at inside centre.

Lock Gavin Thornbury gets his first start of the season having recovered from a shoulder injury.

Four-time competition winners Leinster make 12 changes from the team that swept aside Connacht at the Sportsground less than two weeks ago.

Jimmy O'Brien moves to the right wing to accommodate Hugo Keenan at full-back, while Luke McGrath starts at scrum-half with Jamison Gibson-Park forced to settle for a place on the bench.

With Ireland locks James Ryan and Ryan Baird still unavailable having been ruled out of their country's final Six Nations game against Scotland, Ross Molony and Josh Murphy start in the second row.

The front five has been completely changed from last week's 34-19 win over Munster while Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan all keep their place in a familiar back row.

Having increased the capacity of the Galway venue to over 8,000 for the visit of their heavily-fancied inter-provincial rivals, Connacht have recalled centre Aki for his first club involvement since before the Six Nations.

He replaces Sammy Arnold in an otherwise unchanged backline from the side that held on to defeat Benetton last weekend.

After missing 11 months through injury, Thornbury returned to action from the bench last weekend and is now elevated to the starting side where he will partner Leva Fifita in the second row as Niall Murray drops out of the squad.

Leinster: Keenan; J O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Murphy; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Ala'alatoa, Toner, Deegan, Gibson-Park, R Byrne, Frawley.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Farrell, Aki, Hansen; Carty (capt), Marmion; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham, Thornbury, Fifita; Prendergast, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, Tuimauga, Aungier, Dowling, Papali'i, Blade, Fitzgerald, Arnold.