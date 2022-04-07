Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Northampton Saints are to release a quartet of long-serving first-team players at the end of this season, headed by Piers Francis.

The England centre, 31, will depart Franklin's Gardens along with Taqele Naiyaravoro, 30, Api Ratuniyarawa, 35, and 32-year-old Ahsee Tuala.

They have made more than 400 appearances for the club between them.

"All four players have made massive contributions to our environment," said incoming director of rugby Phil Dowson.

Francis joined in 2017 from Edinburgh and was part of the Northampton side that reached a Premiership semi-final and won the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2018-19.

That club form also saw him included in England's World Cup squad that year for the tournament in Japan.

But he has been dogged by injuries in the past two seasons, leading to his departure this summer after five years.

"This last year has been a really tough one for me both physically and mentally with injuries," he said in a statement external-link . "But I'm leaving the club in a good place and looking forward to a fresh start."

Australia wing Naiyaravoro has scored 15 Premiership tries in 50 games for the club, but has not featured this season because of a knee injury.

Samoa back-three player Tuala has been a Saint since 2015 and amassed 145 points in his 139 games, while lock Ratuniyarawa has spent six seasons in England since moving from French side Agen.