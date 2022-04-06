Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Giosue Zilocchi featured in all of Italy's matches in the 2020 and 2021 Six Nations

London Irish have signed Zebre's Italy international prop Giosue Zilocchi.

The 25-year-old, who has won 16 caps, has joined the club with immediate affect and was a replacement in Italy's opening Six Nations game with France.

Irish have not disclosed how long Zilocchi will stay at the club.

"Gio, although only being 25 years old, has experienced a lot of international rugby that will only help him in the next stage of his career," said Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.