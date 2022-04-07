Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

John Stevens is the son of former British Lions forward Brian 'Stack' Stevens

Cornish Pirates forward John Stevens has been banned for four matches after being sent off against Ampthill.

The 27-year-old was dismissed late in the second half of the 28-28 draw and admitted a charge of dangerous charging at an independent disciplinary panel.

Stevens will miss both legs of the Pirates' Championship Cup first-round tie with Doncaster Knights this month.

Should Pirates win he will carry on serving his ban, but if they lose it will be carried over to pre-season.