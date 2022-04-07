Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell missed Saracens' win at Sale as he completed concussion protocols

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Amedee-Domenech Date: Friday, 8 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST

England captain Owen Farrell returns for Saracens' European Challenge Cup Pool C decider against Brive.

Farrell missed his side's victory against Sale as he completed concussion protocols following a HIA during his comeback match against Bristol.

He starts at fly-half while Duncan Taylor will make his 150th Saracens appearance in the centre.

A win takes Sarries through to the last 16 although they could still qualify if they finish fourth in the group.

Mark McCall has made 11 changes to the team that beat Sale on Friday.

A front row of Eroni Mawi, Tom Woolstencroft and Alec Clarey start ahead of Nick Isiekwe and Theo McFarland in the second row, with Andy Christie and Jackson Wray as flankers and Billy Vunipola at number eight to make up the pack.

Ivan van Zyl starts at scrum-half alongside Farrell, Taylor and Elliot Daly.

Alex Lewington and Rotimi Segun are on the wings and Alex Goode will start the match at full-back.

Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Peniami Narisia and Soso Bekoshvili start in the Brive front row.

Victor Labas and Steevy Cerqueira are in the second row with captain Matthieu Voisin and Sasha Gue either side of number eight Dylan Lam at the back of the pack.

Enzo Sanga starts at scrum-half, with Tedo Abzhandadze at fly-half.

Nico Lee and Setariki Tuicuvu make up the centre pairing with Valentin Tirefort and Pierre Tournebize on the wings and Alex Muller at full-back.

Brive: Muller; Tournebize, Tuicuvu, Lee, Tirefort; Abzhandadze, Sanga; Thompson-Stringer, Narisia, Bekoshvili; Labas, Cerqueira; Voisin (capt.), Gue, Lam

Replacements: Dufour, Thomas, Bruges, Bedou, Bost, Lacoste, Danovard, Tapeuleulu

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Daly, Taylor, Lewington; Farrell (capt.), Van Zyl; Mawi, Woolstencroft; Clarey; Isiekwe, McFarland; Christe, Wray, Vunipola

Replacements: George, Barrington, Wainwright, Hunter-Hill, Earl, De Haas, Morris, Harris

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)