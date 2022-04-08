Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kathryn Dane replaces Aoibheann Reilly at scrum-half in Ireland's starting line-up

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Sunday, 10 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Ulster's Kathryn Dane gets a start as Ireland make four changes for Sunday's Six Nations game against Italy in Cork.

The scrum-half replaces Aoibheann Reilly, who drops to the bench after last weekend's 40-5 defeat by France.

Beibhinn Parsons is drafted in at wing as Lucy Mulhall switches to full-back, with Eimear Considine left out.

Christy Haney and Hannah O'Connor are both promoted to the starting pack, while Aoife Wafer, 19, is set for her debut after being named on the bench.

Haney, who also made her debut off the bench against France, replaces Katie O'Dwyer in the front row for the Musgrave Park contest, with O'Connor taking over from Brittany Hogan at number eight.

O'Dwyer and Hogan are both included in the replacements.

Back row Wafer, who was Leinster Under-18 captain last season, travelled to Dubai with the Ireland Women's Development Sevens squad last December.

The replacements also include Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Enya Breen and Aoife Doyle.

After the defeat to France which followed the disappointing home loss against Wales, coach Greg McWilliams has challenged his players "to take the opportunities" against the Italians.

"The players coming into the team this week have worked hard and earned their chance, so we're looking forward to seeing how they react and perform," said the Ireland coach, who replaced Adam Griggs prior to this season's tournament.

With Wafer in line to make her first appearance, McWilliams added: "We're really excited about Aoife's potential.

"She has just come through an injury so we've had to manage her, but we feel now is the right opportunity for her to hopefully come off the bench and show people what she can do.

"She's definitely a star of the future, and her younger sister Orla is in Edinburgh with the Ireland Under-18s so it promises to be a special weekend for the Wafer family."

Italy's two most experienced players, Manuela Furlan and Sara Barattin return to the starting team to face Ireland.

Furlan will captain the side from full-back while Baratti, the first woman to reach 100 caps for her country, comes in at scrum-half.

There is one change to the Italian pack from the heavy 74-0 defeat by England as Beatrice Veronese is named at blindside flanker.

"We tried to recover our energy. Ireland are also looking for their first success in the Championship, it will certainly be a close match," said head coach Andrea Di Giandomenico.

Ireland: Mulhall; Murphy Crowe, Higgins, Flood, Parsons; Cronin, Dane; Djougang, Jones, Haney; Fryday (capt), Monaghan; Wall, McMahon, O'Connor.

Replacements: Hooban, Pearse, O'Dwyer, Hogan, Wafer, Reilly, Breen, Doyle.

Italy: Furlan (capt); Muzzo; Silari, Rigoni; Magatti; Madia, Barattin; Maris, Bettoni, Gai; Tounesi, Duca; Veronese, Locatelli, Giordano.

Replacements: Vecchini, Merlo, Seye, Fedrighi, Frangipani, Stefan, D'Inca, Minuzzi.