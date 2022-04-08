Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Angus Scott-Young has played two Super Rugby matches this season

Australian forward Angus Scott-Young is to join Northampton Saints from Queensland Reds.

The 24-year-old has played 61 times for the Reds and helped them win last year's Super Rugby AU competition.

The former Australia Under-20 back row, who played at the 2016 and 2017 Junior World Cups, is English qualified.

He is the son of ex-Australia player Sam Scott-Young and will move to Franklin's Gardens after the end of the 2022 Super Rugby season.

He spent last season playing in New Zealand's National Provincial Championship for Bay of Plenty.

"Saints are on an exciting journey, with a young and talented coaching group who believe in playing a stylish brand of rugby," Scott-Young told the club website.

"Speaking to Phil Dowson, I can tell the squad are only looking upwards to challenge for more titles and trophies.

"I really enjoyed testing myself in a new environment in New Zealand last year, and this is a fantastic opportunity for me to improve even further as a player, so I'm really excited for what the future holds at Franklin's Gardens in the Black, Green and Gold jersey."