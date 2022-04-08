Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean O'Brien won his final Ireland cap against Wales in the 2019 Six Nations

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions forward Sean O'Brien will retire at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old won five Test caps for the Lions while touring Australia in 2013 and New Zealand four years later and played 56 times for Ireland.

He featured at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, helped Leinster win four European titles, and was voted European Player of the Year in 2011.

After 11 years at Leinster he moved to London Irish in 2019.

"I've had an incredible career and am thankful for every second of my time at Leinster, Ireland, London Irish and the British and Irish Lions," O'Brien said.

"As a 20-year-old, I fulfilled my childhood dream by pulling on the Leinster jersey, and when I made my debut against Cardiff Blues in 2008, I never imagined what would then follow over the next 14 years."

O'Brien helped the British and Irish Lions draw their series with New Zealand in 2017

As well as four European titles O'Brien also helped Leinster win four Pro12/14 league titles and the European Challenge Cup.

"I feel lucky to have experienced so many wonderful highlights over the course of my career," he added.

"At an international level, I feel privileged to have won 56 caps for Ireland.

"I gave everything I could possibly give, and I will always look back with great pride at every time I pulled on the Irish jersey to represent my country, my county, my friends, and family.

"I feel very fortunate to have had the career I've had but none of it would have been possible without the support of so many people."

O'Brien has at least four more matches to go in his career, three in the Premiership and a Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final against Leicester.

Sean O'Brien was a major part of the most successful period of Leinster's history

Should the Exiles overcome the Tigers, O'Brien could feature in the Premiership Cup final a week before the final league game of the season away at Bath.

"There is still a lot of rugby to be played this season before the time comes to hang up my boots, and I am fully focused on giving my all in the London Irish jersey until then," he added.

"I'm going to soak up every minute I get on the pitch and look forward to helping the team wherever I can.

"I am excited about the future and feel I still have a lot to offer the game, in whatever capacity that may be.

"I am currently taking my time to consider a number of options and will make an announcement with regards to the next stage of my career very soon."